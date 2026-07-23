Grants and school meals not enough as child hunger worsens, UJ study finds

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South Africa’s child-support grant and school-feeding programme are helping protect millions of children from hunger, but they are no longer enough to shield many families from worsening economic hardship.

A new University of Johannesburg study has found that the number of underweight children in Gauteng’s low-resource schools doubled from 6% in 2020 to 12% in 2022, highlighting growing food insecurity in some of the country’s poorest communities.

The study tracked 129 children aged between five and 10 at no-fee primary schools between 2020 and 2022, a period when many households were still feeling the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the study found that stunting declined from 14% to 10%, researchers say the sharp increase in underweight children is a sign that families are increasingly struggling to afford enough nutritious food.

Dr Matshidiso Sello, a senior researcher at the university’s centre for social development in Africa and the study’s lead author, said SA’s existing social-support measures remained essential, but could not keep up with the pressures facing many households.

“The child support grant and the national school nutrition programme are two of South Africa’s most important interventions for protecting children from hunger. Without them, the situation would likely be much worse. However, these programmes cannot fully compensate for the difficult economic conditions many families are facing,” she said.

Sello said the research found that almost two-thirds of caregivers were unemployed, while nearly 90% of the children in the study received the child support grant.

“This tells us that many families are already dependent on social assistance. At the same time, food prices have increased, unemployment remains high, and many households are struggling to afford a healthy and balanced diet.”

She added that the child support grant, currently worth R580 a month, is below SA’s food poverty line. “While it helps families meet basic needs, it is often not enough to provide children with the variety of nutritious foods they need for healthy growth and development.”

The study also points to the limits of the national school nutrition programme. “The school nutrition programme is also extremely important, but it only reaches children while they are at school. During weekends, public holidays and school holidays, many children lose access to what may be their most nutritious meal of the day.”

She said this showed that while existing programmes were making a meaningful difference, they could not solve child hunger on their own. “Addressing child malnutrition requires a broader response that also tackles poverty, unemployment and household food insecurity.”

The study found boys were particularly vulnerable. They were five times more likely to be underweight than girls and more than three times more likely to be stunted.

“Our findings are consistent with international research showing that boys may be more biologically vulnerable to nutritional and environmental stress during childhood,” said Sello.

The effects of poor nutrition extend beyond children’s physical health and can affect how they perform in the classroom.

“A child who receives adequate nutrition is more likely to be healthy, attentive in class and able to learn effectively. Poor nutrition can reduce concentration, memory and energy levels, making it more difficult for children to participate in classroom activities, keep up with lessons and perform academically.”

To help close the gap when schools are closed, Sello believes communities could play a much bigger role. “I believe there is a real opportunity to strengthen support for children outside of the school environment. Community centres, youth centres, faith-based organisations and local non-profit organisations are already trusted spaces within many communities and could become important partners in addressing child hunger.”

She said one practical solution would be to provide nutritious meals during weekends and school holidays, particularly in communities where many children rely on school feeding schemes.

“This would help reduce the nutritional gap that occurs when schools are closed. However, for these centres to succeed, they need reliable state support and local partnerships rather than operating as isolated voluntary efforts.”

Sello said the study also highlighted the struggles facing caregivers, with more than 70% showing symptoms of depression alongside high levels of unemployment.

“Food alone is not enough. In our study, caregiver depression levels were very high (over 70%) alongside high unemployment. These centres could also provide nutrition education for caregivers, identify children who may be at nutritional risk and refer families to health and social services when needed.”

She said community centres could also help families establish household and community food gardens to improve access to fresh vegetables and strengthen food security.

Sello said addressing child hunger required a co-ordinated effort across government and communities. “The long-term solution requires stronger collaboration between the departments of health, basic education and social development, together with municipalities, community organisations and the private sector.

“Child nutrition is not only a health issue; it is also an education, social development and economic issue. When we work together across sectors, we have a much better chance of ensuring that children receive consistent nutritional support throughout the year, not only during the school term,” she added.

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