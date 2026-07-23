Housing dispute in Gansbaai leaves newly built RDP homes vandalised before families can move in

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After waiting more than two decades for an RDP house, Sheila Hempe believed her dream of homeownership had finally become a reality.

She signed the paperwork, packed her curtains and prepared to move into her new home in Blompark, Gansbaai. But instead of collecting her keys, she and eight other beneficiaries found themselves turned away by angry protesters. Months later, the house she had waited 21 years for stands empty and vandalised.

Hempe, 44, from Zwelihle in Hermanus, is among nine beneficiaries whose homes have remained unoccupied after community members in Blompark blocked the handover, arguing that residents should have been prioritised for the development.

“I waited 21 years for a house. I didn’t mind relocating to Gansbaai, about 40km from my family and work, because I was finally going to have a place of my own,” Hempe said.

She said she joined the municipal housing waiting list in 2005 and was called by the Overstrand Municipality’s housing department in 2021/22 to sign documents after being told she would receive a home in the next housing project. Beneficiaries also attended workshops on home ownership and maintenance.

“We were told to wait for the keys and that we would be called in groups to collect them. I was informed that I was part of the 10% of beneficiaries who would be accommodated in Gansbaai, even though I come from Zwelihle.”

In 2025, she was contacted again to confirm whether she still wanted the house in Gansbaai. She accepted and was later called to sign the final documents ahead of the handover.

However, on the day beneficiaries were escorted to the development by law enforcement officials, they were met by protesters who prevented them from taking occupation of the homes.

Housing allocation dispute leaves Gansbaai's new RDP homes empty and vandalised (Land Party)

“When we arrived, people were protesting and said we would not occupy the houses. We didn’t understand why. We had done everything the municipality asked us to do,” she said.

A meeting between municipal officials, beneficiaries and Blompark community leaders was held, but the dispute remained unresolved.

Those people made it clear they would do anything to stop us from moving in if their grievances were not addressed. We have children to think about. We can’t risk our lives. — Sheila Hempe, RDP house beneficiary

Hempe said she now fears returning to the area even if the municipality eventually allocates the houses.

“Those people made it clear they would do anything to stop us from moving in if their grievances were not addressed. We have children to think about. We can’t risk our lives.”

She said the nine houses allocated to beneficiaries from Zwelihle have since been vandalised.

“As beneficiaries, we were told the municipality does not have money to repair them. After waiting so many years, it’s heartbreaking.”

According to the municipality, the Blompark Integrated Residential Development Programme is a mixed-use housing development comprising 544 erven, of which 539 are zoned for residential use. The project cost about R140m, and the first beneficiaries received their homes in July last year.

Blompark community leader John Jacobs said residents were angered after learning that some houses had been allocated to people from outside the area while many residents were still waiting for housing.

“We were never informed that 10% of the houses would go to beneficiaries from other towns. People here expected the project to prioritise Blompark residents, farm workers and people living with disabilities,” Jacobs said.

He said residents had since engaged with the Zwelihle beneficiaries to explain that their frustration was directed at the municipality’s allocation process rather than the beneficiaries themselves.

“We don’t have a problem with them personally. Our issue is that local people should have been prioritised. Unfortunately, people became angry, and the houses were vandalised.”

Leader of the Land Party, Gcobani Ndzongana, said the party became involved after beneficiaries approached it for assistance.

“When we investigated, we found that the beneficiaries had been prevented from occupying their homes and that several of the houses had already been vandalised. It is a tragedy for families who have waited years for housing and for taxpayers whose money has effectively gone to waste,” he said.

Hempe believes the municipality has failed both the beneficiaries and the Blompark community.

“We have voted for years hoping our lives would improve, but nothing is changing. Instead of resolving the dispute, the municipality has left us to face an angry community on our own. We just want the homes we were promised.”

An enquiry was sent to the Overstrand Municipality on Tuesday, but by Wednesday afternoon, the municipality’s communications office said it was still awaiting responses from the relevant departments.