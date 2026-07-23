‘Judge appointed to oversee the Idac may face challenges in carrying out his role effectively’

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Retired judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga, the first judge appointed to oversee the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), may face challenges in carrying out his role effectively.

Dr Jean Redpath, senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute, says his oversight is limited because he reports to the minister and only has authority over Idac prosecutors, while other National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutors are accountable through internal NPA processes.

Raulinga, who has served on the high court bench, is mandated to investigate complaints relating to abuse of power, improper conduct, maladministration and related matters involving Idac, helping to strengthen transparency, accountability and public confidence in South Africa’s fight against corruption.

Redpath said section 22A, which provides for the Idac judge, was passed into law in May 2024, but only came into effect on March 1 this year.

She said this was to allow time for a judge to be appointed and for the office to be set up.

“It is unclear why it took so long, but this is part of the pattern from DOJCD [department of justice and constitutional development]. It has still not been properly set up,” she said.

Redpath said the purpose of the office is to deal with complaints of human rights abuses or improper influence by Idac members only, and it does not apply to the rest of the NPA.

She noted that while the judge has wide powers to obtain information from Idac on any matter related to an investigation under his mandate, he reports to the minister on the outcome of complaints, and must report to parliament annually on the activities of the office.

“This is significant because allegations around political targeting were the reason for disbandment of the Scorpions. This was included in the law as a safeguard,” she said

According to Judges Matter, Raulinga was first appointed as a judge in 2008.

During his interview for the position of judge president of the Limpopo division of the high court in 2015, Raulinga disclosed he had been a voting member of the ANC and that President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was deputy president at the time, had been his personal friend for over four decades.

The chief justice at that time, Mogoeng Mogoeng, had asked Raulinga why he had mentioned Ramaphosa’s name twice on his CV. Mogoeng suggested Raulinga was trying to impress the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) by flaunting his connection to “high and mighty” friends.

The JSC declined to recommend Raulinga for the leadership position.

At the weekend, MK Party MP Mzwanele Manyi formally petitioned justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to review Raulinga’s role as ombud and urged a review of the appointment on the grounds that it compromised the office’s credibility and independence.

However, chair of the portfolio committee on justice, Xola Nqola, said Raulinga is an experienced judicial officer whose work remains without blame or deficiency.

In a judgment in July 2013, Raulinga dismissed an urgent application by the injured and arrested miners from Marikana who sought interim funding of their legal representation before the Marikana commission of inquiry,

In Part B of that application in October 2013, the full bench of the Pretoria high court set aside Legal Aid South Africa’s decision refusing legal funding to miners for their participation in the commission. The full bench also ordered Legal Aid to take steps to provide legal funding to the miners.

In 2019, the Limpopo High Court full bench set aside a 2014 default judgment by Raulinga, which had ordered the police minister to pay Jacobus Kritzinger R600,000 plus interest and costs due to an undefended action. The full bench overturned the ruling after finding the original judgment fundamentally flawed due to procedural defects in serving the summons.

The full bench noted: “In my view if Raulinga J had been aware of the aforesaid defects in regard to the service of the summons, the learned judge would not have granted the default judgment on 8 September 2014.

“Accordingly the default judgment was erroneously sought and/or granted and falls to be rescinded,” the full bench said.

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