Judge blasts ‘Stalingrad strategy’ as law firm ordered to repay R500,000

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The Johannesburg high court has ordered a law firm to immediately refund a R500,000 property deposit withheld for nearly 10 years and sharply criticised the legal practitioners involved for employing delaying tactics reminiscent of a “Stalingrad strategy”.

The judgment, by acting judge Taki Madima on Thursday, brings a measure of long-awaited justice to Nomakhosazana Pama-Sihunu, whose legal battle to recover funds tied to a failed property transaction has spanned nearly a decade.

In 2017, Pama-Sihunu and her late husband, who were tenants of a residential property, entered into an agreement to purchase it from Mbusiseni Tholithemba Shabalala for R1.9m. The couple paid a R500,000 deposit, through her husband’s law firm Sihunu Attorneys, into the trust account of Dykes van Heerden Inc.

Dykes van Heerden Inc were later replaced by Maseko Tilana Inc, an attorney and conveyancer, which held the deposit in trust pending the transfer of the property. The deposit, paid to offset the purchase price, was transferred to the trust account of Maseko Tilana Inc.

The sale and transfer of the property was never concluded. This was despite the fact that the couple had paid the deposit and fulfilled all the purchasers’ obligations, including securing a bond to cover the outstanding balance for the purchase of the property.

Instead, Shabalala cancelled the agreement on April 30 2018 and Pama-Sihunu and her family were evicted from the property. The couple then demanded the return of the deposit with interest from the law firm.

Maseko Tilana Inc refused to return the deposit, holding on to the funds after the seller claimed the couple owed him unpaid occupational rent and municipal accounts. Shabalala initiated the civil claim via summons in 2020, but never set it down for trial in over six years.

Maseko Tilana Inc made a number of legal objections to Pama-Sihunu’s claim, including that she lacked legal standing to bring the application, that her late husband’s estate was not properly joined in the proceedings and that the seller was mis-joined.

The judge dismissed all the preliminary points raised and held that Pama-Sihunu, as a surviving joint purchaser of the property and authorised representative of her late husband’s estate, had every right to claim a refund.

The judge also said arrear rental should not be a factor in these proceedings and used to refuse a refund to Pama-Sihunu. He said they could not claim the arrear rentals through the back door, because he was “in the wrong court for that relief”.

“I find it in bad taste that legal practitioners, in this case, ... would embark on the generally frowned upon Stalingrad strategy to frustrate the wheels of justice from turning smoothly. They are doing this by employing in limine points that if, and when cured, are not dispositive of the claim brought by the applicant.”

The court ordered Maseko Tilana Inc to pay to Pama-Sihunu the R500,000 held in the law firm’s trust account on or before July 24.

Maseko Tilana Inc was also ordered to provide proof to the court and the Legal Practice Council on or before July 24 that the R500,000 deposited into its trust account on July 20 2017 was still in its trust account. This order was irrespective of any appeals the law firm might pursue.

The court also ordered Maseko Tilana Inc and the seller to pay the costs of her application on a scale between attorney and client.

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