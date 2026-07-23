More than 12,000 undocumented foreigners arrested in three weeks

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SAPS said 3,113 undocumented foreigners were apprehended in the past week alone. File picture:

More than 12,000 undocumented foreigners have been arrested in the past three weeks as police intensify operations.

In a statement on Thursday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said 3,113 undocumented foreigners were apprehended in the past week alone, bringing the total to 12,009, during co-ordinated operations conducted with the department of home affairs, the South African National Defence Force and other law enforcement agencies.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Van Wyk said the operations are part of efforts to strengthen border security, enforce immigration laws and combat crimes.

Among the latest arrests was a 37-year-old foreigner who was allegedly caught transporting 379kg of cannabis worth more than R7.5m during an operation at the N1 weighbridge in Colesberg, Northern Cape, on Wednesday.

Van Wyk said a further search led to the seizure of 830 ecstasy tablets, crystal meth and 300g of methcathinone with an estimated street value of R154,800. The suspect is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate court on Thursday.

SAPS also pointed to efforts to tackle corruption within its own ranks. Five public order policing constables were arrested by the Gauteng anti-corruption unit on July 12 after they allegedly extorted R20,000 from a Mozambican during a stop-and-search operation in the West Rand in Gauteng. They have since appeared in the Kagiso magistrate’s court on corruption charges.

Other recent arrests include South African national Doit Ndlovu, who was arrested at the Groblersbridge border post between Limpopo and Botswana for allegedly transporting 11 undocumented foreigners, and a Zimbabwean arrested in Mokopane, Limpopo, for allegedly possessing cannabis and 48 bottles of cough syrup suspected to have been intended for illicit trade.

While immigration enforcement remains a priority, SAPS reiterated all people must be treated with dignity and in line with the constitution. The public has been urged to avoid vigilantism and report suspected criminal activity through lawful channels.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane recently said nearly 9,000 undocumented foreigners had been arrested over a two-week period, reflecting the impact of co-ordinated operations involving SAPS, home affairs and other law enforcement partners.

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