South Africa

POLL | What are your thoughts on the home affairs case against Chidimma Adetshina?

Debate intensifies over consequences for children of alleged administrative wrongdoing

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Chidimma Adetshina's mom Anabela Rungo faces charges of related to flouting the Immigration Act and Identification Act after she was arrested on February 15 in Summer Greens, Cape Town.
Chidimma Adetshina's mom Anabela Rungo faces charges related to flouting the Immigration Act and Identification Act. Picture: (Supplied)

The legal dispute between the department of home affairs and former pageant titleholder Chidimma Adetshina has evolved beyond a celebrity story.

At its core, the court proceedings raise fundamental questions about:

  • national border integrity;
  • systemic administrative corruption; and
  • whether a child should face deportation for identity fraud allegedly committed by a parent when they were an infant.

As the court weighs arguments over statutory compliance and constitutional rights, public opinion is sharply divided over what true justice looks like in this case.

Where do you land on this issue? Is absolute border compliance essential or should legal provisions protect individuals who grew up in South Africa through no fault of their own? Cast your vote.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

ITSHOKENG KEKANA | Legal consistency in Chidimma’s citizenship case outweighs public sympathy

2

EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’m sinking in debts’: Sipho Ndlovu says false assault case cost him his career, family and assets

3

MTN chair Jonas says kicking every immigrant out of SA won’t solve economic challenges

4

Judge’s eight-year sick leave costs state over R500,000

5

Lamola meets Mahama to repair strained ties with Ghana

Related Articles