POLL | What are your thoughts on the home affairs case against Chidimma Adetshina?

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The legal dispute between the department of home affairs and former pageant titleholder Chidimma Adetshina has evolved beyond a celebrity story.

At its core, the court proceedings raise fundamental questions about:

national border integrity;

systemic administrative corruption; and

whether a child should face deportation for identity fraud allegedly committed by a parent when they were an infant.

As the court weighs arguments over statutory compliance and constitutional rights, public opinion is sharply divided over what true justice looks like in this case.

Where do you land on this issue? Is absolute border compliance essential or should legal provisions protect individuals who grew up in South Africa through no fault of their own? Cast your vote.

TimesLIVE