SA will cover hockey teams’ travel but McKenzie demands explanation by officials

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Onthatile Zulu, a national women’s team player, recently opened up about the financial burden she carried to be able to compete abroad.

South African hockey administrators must account to sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie for why the federation could not afford to cover the costs of sending their athletes to the world tournament next month.

McKenzie has provisionally approved payment of R3m for the men’s and women’s teams to travel to the event, which is to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

The intervention follows reports that the South African Hockey Association (SA Hockey) was facing a funding shortfall and the squad risked having to personally cover a significant share of their own World Cup costs.

Onthatile Zulu, the national women’s team player, recently opened up on social media about the financial burden carried by athletes like her. She revealed that players were expected to pay out of pocket for flights, accommodation, meals, ground transport, and medical or recovery costs. While international flights are partially sponsored, players are still left to cover the remaining expenses, which amount to R68,137 per plaver.

“Our hockey players have already done South Africa proud, arriving in Europe as reigning African champions in both the men’s and women’s competitions. It cannot be right that athletes who have earned that place on the world stage through years of sacrifice are then asked to fund their own participation,” McKenzie said.

The minister emphasised that the intervention was made strictly in the national interest to safeguard this tournament, and should not be read as a standing commitment by the government to cover operational or financial shortfalls at national federations.

The department of sports, arts and culture will transfer the funding subject to the conclusion of a formal funding agreement and full compliance with applicable governance, financial management and reporting requirements.

McKenzie has told SA Hockey to submit a comprehensive report on the circumstances that gave rise to the shortfall, to account in full for the utilisation of the funds provided, and to submit a financial turnaround plan setting out how it will strengthen its financial sustainability and governance ahead of future international tournaments.

TimesLIVE