Sassa Gold Cards to stop working; Postbank urges switch before August 31

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Postbank has urged social grant beneficiaries who are still using Sassa Gold Cards to switch to Postbank Black Cards before August 31. Picture:

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Postbank has urged social grant beneficiaries who are still using Sassa Gold Cards to switch to Postbank Black Cards before August 31, warning that the old cards are being phased out and will no longer work.

The bank said beneficiaries who fail to migrate before the deadline risk disruptions to their grant payments.

It also encouraged beneficiaries to not wait until the August payment dates, or final days of the migration period, to switch their cards, to avoid last-minute queues and congestion at service points.

Postbank chief commercial officer Thamsanqa Cele said they have noticed a steady increase in queues at several of their card replacement sites, and based on current trends, they anticipate that queues will become longer in August.

“Postbank has put in place the necessary resources to support beneficiaries during the card migration programme. However, the success of the programme also depends on beneficiaries taking advantage of the time that remains and ensuring that they replace their cards from our sites as soon as possible,” said Cele.

Postbank Black Cards can be collected from selected retailers that include Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores.

The card replacement sites are open from Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm nationwide, and grant beneficiaries can dial *120*355# from their mobile phones to locate a nearby site.

Beneficiaries that are using a Sassa Gold Card or Postbank Black Cards should visit a nearby Postbank site or contact our call centre for any enquiries or payment-related assistance — Thamsanqa Cele, Postbank chief commercial officer

Replacing a card is free of charge, and all that is required is a valid South African ID document or temporary ID.

Cele discouraged social grant beneficiaries from visiting Sassa offices unnecessarily for payment enquiries related to Sassa Gold Cards or Postbank Black Cards.

“Beneficiaries that are using a Sassa Gold Card or Postbank Black Cards should visit a nearby Postbank site or contact our call centre for any enquiries or payment-related assistance,” he said.

“Postbank’s customer service staff in the sites and contact centre are equipped to resolve incidents such as when a beneficiary has not received a payment, card PIN, card reissues for beneficiaries who have lost/stolen card cases or those whose transactions with their cards are declining.”

For more information and assistance, beneficiaries can contact Postbank on 0800-5354-55.

TimesLIVE