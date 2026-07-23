SRCs reject criticism over opposition to NSFAS accommodation cap

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Student leaders and private accommodation providers say the current NSFAS accommodation cap is leaving students in debt while creating uncertainty across the student housing sector. Picture:

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Student leaders have pushed back against criticism from parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training over their campaign against the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) accommodation cap, saying they were not defending high accommodation prices but calling for proper regulation of the sector.

Their response comes after portfolio committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie questioned why student representative councils (SRCs) were opposing the accommodation cap instead of challenging what he described as excessive accommodation costs charged by some universities and private providers.

The disagreement follows a joint statement by SRCs from several universities calling for the accommodation cap to be scrapped. The cap, introduced in 2023 by NSFAS, sets the maximum amount the scheme will pay towards accommodation.

The debate has also drawn in private accommodation providers who say the current funding model is failing students and the sector.

Wits SRC president Gilbert Nchabeleng said the policy had failed to achieve its purpose.

“The accommodation cap has failed to resolve the crisis it was introduced to address,” he said.

Nchabeleng said the cap applied the same funding limit across vastly different rental markets.

“We are not defending high accommodation prices; we are opposing a funding cap that shifts the burden of an unregulated market on to financially disadvantaged students,” he said.

He said student leaders had consistently called for the regulation of private student accommodation and had urged the department of higher education and the Competition Commission to address excessive pricing.

According to Nchabeleng, about 10,400 NSFAS-funded students at Wits were affected by the cap.

“Students accumulate accommodation debt that leads to fee blocks at the beginning of each academic year ... preventing some from graduating, accessing their academic certificates or registering for postgraduate qualifications,” he said.

The SRC secretary-general Takalani Makhwathana of UCT said the accommodation cap ignored major differences in rental markets across the country.

“A cap would not be necessary in a regulated market. A cap acknowledges that there are accommodations that are priced above it, which ultimately leads to a shortfall. In the case of an NSFAS-funded student, how are they expected to cover that,” he asked.

He said the capped amount did not consider regional rental costs or whether enough accommodation was available below the funding limit.

According to Makhwathana, many NSFAS-funded students at UCT accumulate between R30,000 and R60,000 in accommodation debt every year, preventing them from graduating, collecting their certificates or registering for postgraduate studies.

Makhwathana also disputed Letsie’s claim that the committee had not received requests from SRCs to discuss the issue.

He said UCT SRC raised the matter before parliament on June 10 and later invited Letsie, the portfolio committee, DHET and the Competition Comission to visit the university.

According to Makhwatana, the chairperson asked the SRC to submit questions through the committee secretary and follow up on the proposed visit. TimesLIVE has seen the email correspondence between the SRC and the committee secretary, in which Letsie was copied.

While students say the cap has left them trapped in debt, private accommodation providers argue that the policy also fails to reflect the realities of operating student housing.

Private Student Housing Association (PSHA) chief executive Kagisho Mamabolo said the accommodation cap did not take into account the actual cost of providing safe and accredited student accommodation.

“Student accommodation is not a uniform product. Costs differ depending on municipal rates and taxes, security requirements, utilities, maintenance, compliance with health and safety standards, property financing costs and local market conditions. A single national cap therefore creates significant affordability and sustainability challenges, particularly in high-cost urban areas,” he said.

Mamabolo said PSHA supported transparent funding guidelines but believed accommodation funding should be based on evidence, regional cost differences and the actual cost of providing quality accommodation.

He said uncertainty around NSFAS funding had also placed pressure on accommodation providers.

“Accommodation providers make long-term investments, often financed over 15 to 25 years, yet they continue to operate without sufficient certainty regarding annual NSFAS accommodation rates, payment timelines and future funding policy. This makes financial planning extremely difficult,” he said.

Mamabolo said delayed announcements of annual accommodation rates, outstanding historical payments and uncertainty over future funding models had weakened investor confidence and discouraged investment in new student housing.

“Ultimately, this affects students as well. When investors delay or cancel developments because of policy uncertainty, South Africa loses the opportunity to expand the supply of quality student accommodation despite growing enrolments in higher education,” he said.

On the issue of accommodation top-up payments, Mamabolo said providers were trying to recover the gap between the NSFAS allowance and the actual cost of accommodation as operating costs continued to rise.

These costs included inflation, municipal rates and taxes, electricity tariffs, insurance, security, maintenance, staffing and compliance with health and safety regulations.

However, he acknowledged that many students simply could not afford to pay the difference.

“Students from poor and working-class households should not be expected to carry the burden created by a funding gap,” he said.

Mamabolo said the long-term solution was a funding model that reflected the real cost of providing compliant student accommodation while taking regional cost differences into account, allowing providers to remain financially sustainable without placing additional financial pressure on students.

Letsie has defended the accommodation cap, arguing that student leaders should focus on questioning high accommodation prices rather than opposing the funding limit. He has also said the majority of the portfolio committee supported the cap as a way to regulate accommodation pricing and improve affordability.

The committee has scheduled a conference on student accommodation for August 28, where national student organisations, including the South African Union of Students and the South African Technical Vocational Education and Training Student Association, will be invited to present students’ views on the accommodation cap.

TimesLIVE