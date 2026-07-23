Suspected CIT gang on the run after police raid their hideout

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Police recovered seven rifles in a crackdown on a suspected CIT gang. Picture:

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Seven rifles, a pistol and a hijacked BMW X5 were recovered after Gauteng police and the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) raided a suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery gang’s safe house in Daveyton.

The operation on Wednesday night followed intelligence that led police to the property, where they believe suspects were preparing to carry out a CIT robbery.

According to the SAPS, Gauteng police working with intelligence structures, detectives and the EMPD have been tracking a gang believed to be linked to serious and violent crimes across the province.

Police recovered a hijacked BMW X5 during a raid on the suspected CIT gang safe house. Picture: SAPS (SAPS)

During the search of the house, officers recovered the weapons, reflector jackets and the hijacked vehicle.

The suspects escaped before police arrived, and a manhunt is under way to trace and arrest them.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane praised the officers involved in the operation, saying their work had prevented the gang from carrying out its alleged plans.

Investigations are ongoing and arrests are expected as the manhunt intensifies.

TimesLIVE