WATCH | Crashed energy drinks truck gives Durban looters wings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police had their hands fulls as a truck carrying energy drinks crashed, attracting numerous motorists and nearby residents who looted the contents of the truck. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Traffic was backlogged on Booth Road near the N2 bridge in Cato Manor, Durban, on Thursday after a freight truck carrying energy drinks capsized.

Police had their hands full as the crash attracted numerous motorists and nearby residents who looted the contents of the truck.

A number of security companies also attended the scene to monitor the scene for responder safety, to gather video evidence of the incident and to provide necessary assistance.

On Wednesday a truck carrying citrus that crashed on the N2 southbound near the M7 in Durban, was also looted as dozens of motorists stopped to help themselves to boxes from the vehicle.

TimesLIVE