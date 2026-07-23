South Africa

RECORDED | SA Reserve Bank’s MPC announces interest rates decision

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

BREAKING | Reserve Bank keeps policy rate on hold at 7% despite soaring inflation

2

WATCH | Crashed energy drinks truck gives Durban looters wings

3

Dirco pours cold water over ICC petition to probe SA over alleged violence against foreigners

4

More than 12,000 undocumented foreigners arrested in three weeks

5

Andrea Johnson admits to ‘error’ in testimony to parliament about Lt-Gen Khumalo’s case

Related Articles