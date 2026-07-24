Court clears landmark surrogacy in customary marriage family

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Mpumalanga high court finds agreement between husband, first wife and second wife aligns with Ubuntu, customary law and the Children's Act. Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

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An unusual surrogacy agreement involving a husband, his two customary wives, and their shared dream of expanding their family, has been confirmed by a Mpumalanga high court judge who has ruled that modern reproductive medicine and customary law can coexist.

In a judgment released on Thursday, acting judge Hermann Fourie authorised the surrogacy agreement between Mr PM, Mrs ZM and Ms NF, saying the arrangement complies with the Children’s Act and does not offend customary law.

The ruling deals with the intersection of surrogacy and customary law — an area the court described as deserving of a written judgment because of its importance to South Africa’s legal landscape.

Mr PM and Mrs ZM were married according to Zulu customs after lobola was paid in 2013 before entering into a civil marriage in 2016. Ms NF later became Mr PM’s second customary wife in 2024.

While Mr PM has children from previous relationships and twins born to Ms NF in 2023, the court heard that Mrs ZM has been unable to have children because of a permanent and irreversible medical condition.

Evidence before the court showed the three form what the judge described as a close-knit family built on “mutual respect, trust and co-operation”, with shared parenting responsibilities for the existing children.

Because of the unique family structure, the court subjected the psychological evidence to particularly close scrutiny.

A clinical psychologist found the family dynamic to be stable, reporting that Mr PM treated both wives “with equal respect, dignity, and fairness” and that there was “no evidence of competition, jealousy, or emotional imbalance” between them.

The report also found that Mrs ZM had given “full and informed consent” to the surrogacy arrangement voluntarily and without coercion, while the two women referred to each other as “sister wife”.

According to the psychologist, the proposed arrangement “aligns with the values of Ubuntu, and the principles of fairness and equality within a customary marriage” and reflects “respect for cultural integrity, family unity and the shared understanding of parental responsibility”.

The judgment goes beyond the family’s circumstances, examining whether surrogacy has a place within customary law.

Fourie said customary law is “alive and constantly evolving” and cannot remain frozen while society and medicine continue to advance.

To find that the doors of parenthood ought to be closed to an individual or a couple simply because they are customarily married or live their lives according to certain customs and traditions would be nothing short of a travesty of justice. — Acting judge Hermann Fourie

“The evolution of customary law cannot stagnate without considering that the eventualities of life force parties to be open-minded when customary law is applied,” the judge wrote.

He noted that customary law had historically developed different mechanisms to address infertility, including customary adoption and introducing another woman into a family to bear children.

“The court aligns itself with Professor Mmusinyane’s views, stating that modern surrogacy, if found appropriate under the circumstances, may be understood as a development or adoption of these customary practices, particularly where it occurs within a close-knit family structure.”

Rejecting any suggestion that customary marriages should prevent access to modern fertility treatment, Fourie said: “To find that the doors of parenthood ought to be closed to an individual or a couple simply because they are customarily married or live their lives according to certain customs and traditions would be nothing short of a travesty of justice.”

Ultimately, the judge found there was nothing in the arrangement that conflicted with either customary law or the Children’s Act.

He concluded that the child would be born into “a close-knit, loving family and community where they will receive love, attention, guidance, and support from a broader family and society”.

“Together with safety, security and proper care, these are some of the most important elements each child could ever be entitled to.”

The court confirmed the surrogate motherhood agreement, authorised the artificial fertilisation procedure and ordered that any child born through the arrangement would, from birth, be regarded in law as the child of Mr PM and Mrs ZM, who will hold full parental rights and responsibilities.

In keeping with the Children’s Act, the identities of the parties remain protected, with the court ordering that no identifying details may be published.