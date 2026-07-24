Deaf activist Diego Assani embraces his identity after surviving near-death surgery

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Deaf activist Diego Assani has chosen to embrace his conditions after undergoing five surgeries. Picture:

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Deaf activist Diego Assani has chosen to fully embrace his identity as a deaf person after enduring five major surgeries, including one near-fatal procedure that left him briefly declared dead.

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and raised in Johannesburg, the 25-year-old was born with profound hearing loss, having 0% hearing in both ears.

Doctors in the DRC told his mother that his condition was untreatable, but she refused to give up, taking it upon herself to teach him how to speak.

“When I was four years old, my mother became my first speech therapist,” Assani told TimesLIVE.

“We didn’t know sign language existed, and we didn’t know hearing aids were available at the time. The only way we communicated was by sitting close together so I could read her lips.”

Assani credited his mother as his greatest support, noting that she sacrificed everything to ensure he received medical treatment, speech therapy, and an education.

While his mother provided a safe environment, growing up around peers who didn’t understand his condition, and his school years, were difficult. He was forced to repeat grades 1 and 2 because he couldn’t hear his teachers, many of whom were ill-equipped to teach a deaf student.

“Growing up was difficult. I felt isolated because I couldn’t communicate with other children, and I often believed I wasn’t smart enough,” Assani recalled. “I attended mainstream schools because there were no deaf schools available to me at the time.”

A turning point came when he enrolled at St Vincent School for the Deaf, where he learnt South African sign language and continued speech therapy.

“That school changed my life,” he said. “It was there that I found a community, learnt sign language, and gained confidence in myself.”

Over the years, Assani underwent five surgeries. His first procedure in 2011 was successful. However, a third operation in 2014 was unsuccessful due to external factors.

Deaf activist Diego Assani has chosen to embrace his conditions after undergoing five surgeries. Picture: (supplied)

Just three days after his surgery in 2014, xenophobic violence erupted in Johannesburg. His family was targeted and forced to flee to KwaZulu-Natal, disrupting crucial post-operative care and ultimately causing him to lose hearing in that ear.

“It was one of the most painful experiences of my life,” Assani said.

“Three days after major surgery, we had to leave our home because of xenophobic violence. I was still recovering, my wound was fresh, and I needed medical care, but we had no choice except to leave. We lost our home and had to start over with nothing. It was heartbreaking because it wasn’t the surgery itself that failed — it was losing access to the care I needed afterwards.”

The medical ordeal was far from over. In 2019, Assani underwent a six-hour surgery on his right ear at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital. The procedure was unsuccessful and left him at risk of paralysis.

Undeterred, he attempted another surgery on the same ear in 2022. What was scheduled as a routine two-hour procedure stretched into an eight-hour nightmare during which he was briefly declared dead before waking up.

That near-death experience became his moment of clarity, when he decided he would never undergo surgery again.

“It was exhausting,” Assani admitted. “Physically, I had to endure pain, long recoveries, and endless hospital visits. Mentally, it was even harder because every surgery came with the hope that this time things would be different.

“I realised I was spending more time chasing a cure than living my life. Saying ‘no more surgeries’ wasn’t giving up — it was choosing peace. It was accepting God’s plan and deciding to embrace who I am.”

Today, Assani uses a hearing aid to assist his daily life and has shifted his focus from trying to “fix” his hearing to advocating for others.

“I realised that being deaf is not something to be ashamed of; it’s part of who I am,” he said. “Today I proudly represent the deaf community and hope to inspire others living with disabilities. My purpose is no longer to become someone else but to show people that a disability does not mean inability or imperfection.”

Through his advocacy, Assani raises awareness and encourage people with disabilities to stand tall in their identity.

“I want people to know that your disability or your struggles do not define your future.

“Every obstacle you face can become your greatest strength if you refuse to give up. My story is proof that disability is not inability — and where there’s hope, there’s life.”

TimesLIVE