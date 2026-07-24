Idac boss retracts key claim in crime intelligence case

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Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into criminality political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. PHOTOS: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

After two days of gruelling cross-examination, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson has publicly apologised for describing crime intelligence official Brig Dineo Mokwele as an “unqualified civilian” before the Madlanga commission.

On Thursday Johnson conceded that the anchoring accusation, in a corruption case against crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, of Mokwele not being qualified for an engineering-related position was not factually correct.

The concessions could have far-reaching consequences on the credibility of the directorate’s corruption investigation against Khumalo, which is currently under review by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The directorate’s corruption charges against him relate to the SAPS crime intelligence unit’s employment of Mokwele, who it claimed did not have the required qualification.

With the qualification accusation having fallen away, Johnson said the issue of whether Mokwele had the experience required for the position remains, as well as the “system capture” allegations.

I must say to you before I saw these files, the picture painted in my head was that crime intelligence appointed a receptionist from BMW. Until I saw these files, it became clear to me that this person was not just qualified but her qualifications exceeded the requirements. — Sandile Khumalo, commissioner

Johnson made the concession after commissioner Sandile Khumalo took her through Mokwele’s qualifications, which include a BTech in industrial engineering and a qualification in mechatronics (specified in the advert) and other certificates.

“I must say to you before I saw these files, the picture painted in my head was that crime intelligence appointed a receptionist from BMW. Until I saw these files, it became clear to me that this person was not just qualified but her qualifications exceeded the requirements,” Khumalo said.

Johnson responded and said: “It is incorrect what I stated in the affidavit.”

She said she made the statement that Mokwele was not qualified for an engineering-related post based on a brief from the directorate’s investigation team, adding that “I now see that the facts I received were incorrect.”

Johnson publicly withdrew the statement.

The country’s corruption investigating body, which has been in existence for only two years, has been in the limelight after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused it of acting outside its mandate.

Aside from the qualification concession, Johnson also admitted she had made an error in concluding that the corruption case against Gen Khumalo fell within the directorate’s mandate.

She was asked whether the complaint by National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams, which started the investigation into Khumalo , complied with the National Prosecuting Authority Act’s requirements for cases falling within the directorate’s mandate.

Johnson admitted the initial complaint by Adams lacked substance to back up suspicions of corruption. The NPA Act requires that matters investigated by the directorate should stipulate the grounds on which the suspicion is based.

The commission took the view that Adams’ allegations should not have been investigated by the directorate.

“What you had is this wholly inadequate section 27 affidavit which on its terms does not make a case that triggers your jurisdiction,” commissioner Sesi Baloyi said.

“You then authorised a preliminary investigation and that is where you collect all of this evidence. You use that to show up a poor referral. That is not the purpose of your section 28 (13). It is not to assist what should have been kicked out or not accepted by you because it did not trigger your jurisdiction.”

Johnson accepted that her office’s dealing in the Adams matter was procedurally flawed.

The Adams’ case has created a headache for Johnson, who now faces an investigation by the directorate’s oversight judge.

There have been calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend her pending investigation of improper conduct against her.

Johnson’s testimony on Thursday could also attract the ire of MPs after she admitted she incorrectly testified to parliament’s ad hoc committee that she was not aware of corruption allegations against Khumalo being referred to (now suspended) police minister Senzo Mchunu’s office.

In November last year when she appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into criminal infiltration in the justice system, Johnson said she was not aware that Adams’ complaint alleging the interception of dockets was referred to Mchunu’s office.

However, Johnson’s testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry this week was that the investigation into Khumalo and other crime intelligence officials was triggered by a letter from Mchunu’s office about the complaint made by Adams.

The contradiction opens her to an accusation of perjury after testifying in both instances under oath. In law perjury is as an offence of “intentional false statement” under oath.

Johnson said she did not “recall receiving the letter from the office of the minister” when she testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee.

MK party MP David Skosana on Thursday during an ad hoc committee indicated the party would open a perjury case against Johnson for “not submitting” documents she promised the committee.