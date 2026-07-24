IN PICS | Westville prison raid uncovers inmates, corrupt officials in alleged criminal network

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Intelligence led officers to a consignment of drugs hidden in damaged pipes in the prison. Picture:

More than 2,400 packets of dagga, over 1,300 mandrax tablets and hundreds of whoonga (also known as nyaope) tablets were seized at the Westville Correctional Centre in Durban on Thursday night after an intelligence operation uncovered an alleged prison drug syndicate involving inmates, corrupt officials and outside criminal networks.

National commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale led the raid at the prison where intelligence officers intercepted a large consignment of drugs hidden within the facility before it could be distributed to inmates.

National commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale inspects confiscated drugs, cellphones and homemade weapons seized during an intelligence-led overnight raid at Westville Correctional Centre in Durban. The operation targeted maximum security units and forms part of an ongoing crackdown on contraband and organised criminal activity inside South Africa's correctional facilities. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The operation followed two consecutive days of seizures in which officials confiscated 2,417 “slopes” of dagga, 1,353 mandrax tablets, more than 500 whoonga tablets and quantities of crystal methamphetamine.

Thobakgale said investigators had spent weeks gathering intelligence that eventually led them to hidden drug caches concealed inside damaged sections of the prison’s infrastructure.

“This operation was driven by information that we received and followed over a period of time. That process culminated in a huge stash of drugs that we found over two consecutive days,” he said.

A hole linking adjacent cells that inmates allegedly use to smuggle drugs and other contraband between cells. National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale inspects confiscated drugs, cellphones and homemade weapons seized during an intelligence-led overnight raid at Westville Correctional Centre in Durban. The operation targeted maximum security units and forms part of an ongoing crackdown on contraband and organised criminal activity inside South Africa’s correctional facilities. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Officials discovered the drugs hidden inside plumbing pipes, holes in walls and other structural weaknesses within the ageing correctional facility.

“They first source the drugs from outside in bulk, hide them within the correctional facility and then distribute them. What we did was break that chain before the drugs reached the prison sections,” said Thobakgale.

Drugs, cellphones and other contraband were seized during an intelligence-led overnight raid at Westville Correctional Centre in Durban. The operation targeted maximum security units and forms part of an ongoing crackdown on contraband and organised criminal activity inside South Africa’s correctional facilities. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

He said the department believes organised syndicates involving inmates, officials and criminals outside correctional centres are responsible for trafficking drugs into prisons.

“It is clear that there is a relationship between inmates who are part of these syndicates, some of our own members and the illicit economy outside correctional facilities.”

Officials conducted an intelligence-led overnight raid at Westville Correctional Centre in Durban. The operation targeted maximum security units and forms part of an ongoing crackdown on contraband and organised criminal activity inside South Africa’s correctional facilities. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Investigators have also uncovered what they believe was an attempt by some inmates to manipulate housing arrangements inside the prison.

According to Thobakgale, several offenders requested transfers from Medium A to Medium B, claiming they required accommodation for offenders with special needs.

Investigators now believe the requests were motivated by a desire to continue participating in the prison drug trade.

The investigation is being finalised and criminal referrals are expected.

Drugs, cellphones and homemade weapons were seized during an intelligence-led overnight raid at Westville Correctional Centre in Durban. The operation targeted maximum security units and forms part of an ongoing crackdown on contraband and organised criminal activity inside South Africa’s correctional facilities. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Correctional Services said the search operation forms part of an ongoing campaign to stamp out contraband entering South Africa’s prisons. Despite multiple security measures — including perimeter patrols, surveillance cameras, integrated security systems and controlled access points — officials continue to uncover drugs smuggled into correctional facilities.

The commissioner said officials implicated in smuggling operations are disciplined and referred for criminal prosecution.

Drugs, cellphones and homemade weapons seized during an intelligence-led overnight raid at Westville Correctional Centre in Durban. The operation targeted maximum security units and forms part of an ongoing crackdown on contraband and organised criminal activity inside South Africa’s correctional facilities. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Search teams also confiscated televisions and radios from inmates who did not have permission to possess them.

Thobakgale said electronic items are permitted only for low-risk inmates who display good behaviour and actively participate in education and rehabilitation programmes.

Some of the items seized during an intelligence-led overnight raid at Westville Correctional Centre in Durban. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

“Inmates involved in drug use, drug distribution or other misconduct do not qualify for these privileges,” he said.

The commissioner also confirmed that the department of correctional services is working with other departments to fast-track the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals after they complete their prison sentences.

Officials search for drugs, cellphones and homemade weapons. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

He said South Africa’s correctional centres currently house just over 28,500 foreign nationals, including remand detainees and sentenced offenders. Durban-Westville Correctional Centre alone houses just under 2,000 foreign nationals among a total inmate population of more than 10,000.

The search operation forms part of the department’s nationwide efforts to tighten security, curb organised crime inside prisons and dismantle contraband supply networks.

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