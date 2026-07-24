JMPD officer captured choking motorist in viral video

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The motorist and eyewitnesses have been urged to come forward after the JMPD launched an inquiry. File picture:

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A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer has been shown assaulting a motorist in a viral dashcam video.

In the widely circulated clip, the officer is seen interacting with the driver during a routine traffic stop.

After asking to see the driver’s licence, the officer began insulting him before he could respond.

When the driver asked to be spoken to respectfully, the officer grabbed him by the neck and choked him, saying: “I want to hurt you. You are full of disrespect.”

After releasing his grip a few seconds later, a heated altercation ensued as the driver questioned why he was choked.

The driver produced his licence and challenged the officer to arrest him if he had committed an offence.

In response, the officer pulled the driver out of his vehicle and assaulted him again.

Help us find this brother so we can assist him with lodging a complaint against @JoburgMPD



Lawlessness can never be celebrated! @Jaca_Patrick we hope there’ll be a statement today on steps you will be taking on this matter and that these officers will be placed on suspension.… pic.twitter.com/N5O2X6i06g — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 23, 2026

The JMPD said while it has not yet received an official complaint, an internal investigation is under way.

The motorist and eyewitnesses are urged to come forward.

“To ensure a thorough and complete investigation, we strongly encourage the complainants to come forward and provide formal statements to investigators,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Fihla said the department condemns any abuse of power or unprofessional behaviour by its officers, calling on the public to formally report officer misconduct.

The DA in Gauteng is calling for disciplinary action to be instituted against the officer, saying he broke the law by resorting to aggressive force despite facing no physical threat.

The party said the other officers present during the incident must also be held accountable for failing to intervene.

Solomon Maila, DA shadow MMC for public safety in Johannesburg, said: “This is necessary to protect the public image of the JMPD, as the incident clearly brings the department of public safety into disrepute.

“The primary function of JMPD officers is to serve and protect the six million residents of the city, not to harm the people they have sworn to protect.”

TimesLIVE