Man accused of killing EFF leader in front of her children abandons bail bid

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The alleged killer of EFF Tshwane leader Monica Dube has abandoned his bail application. Picture:

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A 34-year-old man accused of murdering an EFF leader in front of her children has abandoned his bail application in the Cullinan magistrate’s court.

Sipho Lucky Mahlangu appeared in court on Thursday, where he abandoned his bid for bail.

He faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances linked to the killing of EFF Tshwane Region Two secretary and election coordinator Monica Dube.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the attack happened during the early hours of June 13 at Dube’s home in Wallmannsthal, north of Pretoria.

“It is alleged that during the early hours of 13 June 2026, Mahlangu and an accomplice broke into the deceased’s residence in Wallmansthal through a window. The pair allegedly entered her bedroom, where they shot the deceased in the head in the presence of her children. They allegedly stole her cellphone before fleeing the scene,” said NPA spokesperson Tshegofatso Makhudu.

The breakthrough in the case came weeks later when Dube’s daughter allegedly recognised the suspect.

“On 4 July 2026, the deceased’s daughter allegedly recognised Mahlangu at a taxi rank, alerted the police, and he was subsequently arrested,” said Makhudu.

The case was postponed to September 17 for further investigation.

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