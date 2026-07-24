‘No suspension of services’, Gauteng taxi industry assures commuters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The industry says all taxi routes across the province will operate without interruption. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The Gauteng taxi industry has assured commuters operations will continue as normal with no suspension of services.

The industry said all taxi routes across the province will operate without interruption.

This is after the Gauteng taxi industry, comprised of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Gauteng and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance, held a constructive meeting on Thursday with roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela regarding matters affecting the industry and public transport in the province.

The Gauteng taxi industry had threatened to stage a protest march within seven days if its grievances against Diale-Tlabela were not addressed, saying its working relationship with her has “seemingly irretrievably broken down”.

It had accused the MEC of bypassing the industry’s recognised leadership structures by engaging directly with taxi associations and operators.

Santaco Gauteng spokesperson Graham Fritz said the meeting provided an opportunity for the industry and the department to openly table their respective concerns and expectations.

He said both parties agreed further engagements are necessary to reach sustainable and mutually acceptable solutions.

“A follow-up meeting will therefore be convened within the next 14 days to discuss all outstanding matters in detail and work towards practical resolutions that serve the interests of commuters, taxi operators and the broader public transport sector. The Gauteng industry acknowledges that recent developments may have caused uncertainty and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience or concern this may have created,” he said.

Fritz said the industry’s decision to continue operating while engaging with the department demonstrates its commitment to placing commuters first.

“The industry has deliberately chosen the path of dialogue because commuters should not be disadvantaged while discussions continue. The Gauteng industry remains committed to working collaboratively with the Gauteng department of roads and transport to resolve all outstanding matters, and is confident the next engagement will strengthen relations between government and the taxi industry while improving public transport service delivery,” Fritz said.

The MEC said key agreements reached at the meeting include:

Ongoing structured engagements with regular progress reviews;

Accelerated resolution of operating licence issuance, including verification and inheritance matters; and

Joint interventions to address commuter safety concerns, including allegations of intimidation and harassment.

“The provincial government and taxi leadership have recommitted to accountability and collaboration as we tackle the challenges facing the sector. Our shared goal is a safe, reliable and accessible public transport system for all,” said Diale-Tlabela.

On operating licences, the MEC said the department has issued more than 3,000 licences since November 2025 after improvements in internal capacity and streamlined processes.

“The department is also strengthening direct engagement with operators to improve oversight and better understand sector challenges.”

TimesLIVE