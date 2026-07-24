Pikitup waste collection hit by protest over jobs as rubbish piles up

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The protests at the Randburg Pikitup depot by casual workers affect waste collection services in several areas in Johannesburg. Picture:

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Residents in several parts of Johannesburg have been warned to expect delays in refuse collection after protest action by casual workers disrupted waste removal services linked to Pikitup’s Marlboro depot.

On Friday, the city’s waste management entity, Pikitup, said collections in areas serviced by the Marlboro depot had been affected after casual workers protested at the Randburg Pikitup depot, demanding permanent employment.

Pikitup spokesperson Anthony Selepe told TimesLIVE that the workers involved are not employed directly by Pikitup.

“The casual workers who are demanding to be employed by Pikitup are currently contracted to the service providers and are not Pikitup employees,” Selepe said.

“Our teams are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate residents’ patience and understanding.”

Pikitup said waste collection would return to normal once the protest had ended and crews would work to clear any backlogs.

In the meantime, residents have been encouraged to take their waste to Pikitup’s Linbro Park garden site if they are able to do so.

The delayed waste collection has led to overflowing rubbish, illegal dumping and complaints from residents about health and environmental risks.

The disruption comes as Johannesburg continues to face interruptions to refuse collection caused by labour disputes, protests and operational challenges.

Selepe said the entity would provide further updates once normal operations resume.

TimesLIVE