South Africa

Suspected drug dealer arrested after mandrax tablets worth R5,000 found in Tsakane home

Community tip-off leads to major drug find

Gugulethu Mashinini

Gugulethu Mashinini

A man, 63, was arrested after 100 Mandrax tablets were found at a Tsakane home. Picture: (Supplied)

A 63-year-old suspect has been arrested after police found 100 mandrax tablets hidden inside his home in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, during a joint law enforcement operation.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said its community liaison unit officers, working with police crime intelligence and other law enforcement agencies, arrested the suspect on Thursday.

According to the EMPD, officers acted on information about a suspect allegedly dealing in illicit drugs.

The law enforcement teams headed to the identified address in Seboko Street.

When officers arrived at the property, they found the suspect at home and asked for permission to search the premises.

Officers allegedly found 100 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of about R5,000 concealed inside a drawer in the room where the suspect was sleeping.

The man was arrested for possession of illicit drugs.

He is expected to appear in the Tsakane magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE


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