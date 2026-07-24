South Africa

RECORDED | DJ Warras’ murder accused in court for pre-trial hearing

Court to determine readiness for trial in musician’s slaying

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Two men accused of killing Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock are expected to appear in the Johannesburg high court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday.

Victor Majola and Armando Pacula are accused of killing DJ Warras in the Joburg CBD in December 2025.

Video courtesy of the SABC.

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