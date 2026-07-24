Woman jailed for orchestrating lover’s murder, assault on his mom

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The Pretoria high court has sentenced Antoinette Maritz to life imprisonment for the murder of her boyfriend. Picture:

Convicted murderer Antoinette Maritz’s claim that she is responsible for the care of nine children did not spare her from a lengthy jail term being handed down in the high court in Pretoria.

Maritz, 37, was sentenced this week to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of her partner, Wayne Henderson; 15 years’ direct imprisonment for attempted murder; 15 years’ direct imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances; and five years’ direct imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently with the life sentence.

She was convicted of colluding with a former boyfriend, Johan George Pratt, to commit the crimes, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Tshegofatso Makhudu.

Pratt was sentenced in July last year to 30 years’ imprisonment after entering into a plea and sentence agreement with the prosecution.

The court heard that on the night of November 5 2023, Maritz called Pratt to come to a house in Suiderberg, where she was living with Henderson and his mother Marina.

On arrival, Maritz opened the gate and allowed Pratt to enter through a window at the back of the house.

During the night, Maritz took Pratt to Henderson’s bedroom, where he was sleeping.

“Pratt began to assault the deceased and stab him multiple times on his body. Thereafter, Maritz and Pratt dragged the body of the deceased to another bedroom and hid themselves,” said Makhudu.

The next morning, Maritz and Pratt left the bedroom where they were hiding, went to the living room, where Pratt assaulted the deceased’s mother with an ashtray several times on her head, tied her up, and took her belongings.

The pair then loaded the body of the deceased into his mother’s vehicle, drove to a veld in Standerton and dumped his body. From there they went to a Pratt family member’s home. They lived with his relative for a month before moving to the Petit area of Benoni.

Both have been held in custody since their arrest in mid-March 2024.

In mitigation of sentence, Maritz, through her legal representative, urged the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, citing that she was a first-time offender, had nine children who were dependent on her, and had spent two years in custody awaiting the finalisation of the matter.

Prosecutor advocate Mokautu Masilo opposed the request, arguing she had shown no remorse for her actions. He submitted that she had abused the position of trust she enjoyed in the deceased’s family and had effectively robbed them of their son. He further argued that she had orchestrated a violent and prevalent crime and manipulated Pratt into assisting her in carrying it out.

Masilo also presented victim impact statements, facilitated by court preparation officer Lebogang Lebese, in which Henderson’s mother detailed the profound emotional and psychological impact her son’s death had on her life.

Delivering judgment, judge Samuel Makamu said Maritz had shown no genuine remorse and had attempted to manipulate emotions by displaying what the court described as “insincere sympathy”.

She continued to deny responsibility for her actions despite overwhelming evidence against her.

Makamo described the offences as “ruthless” and concluded that no substantial and compelling circumstances existed to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentences.

TimesLIVE