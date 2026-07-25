Former SABC news icon Gillian van Houten dies at 72

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Wildlife filmmaker John Varty with his longtime partner Gillian van Houten whose passing he announced on Saturday.

Former SABC television news anchor Gillian van Houten, one of South Africa’s most recognisable news presenters during the 1980s and 1990s, has died at the age of 72.

Van Houten, who later became deeply involved in wildlife conservation, was the longtime partner and former wife of renowned South African wildlife filmmaker and big cat conservationist John Varty.

Varty announced her passing in an emotional tribute posted on Facebook on Saturday, writing that “your pain is gone” as he bid farewell to the woman he affectionately called “Gilly”.

Reflecting on their life together, Varty spoke of his enduring love for Van Houten and thanked her for standing by him through the hardest times in his life, including a devastating helicopter crash, a tiger attack and a heart attack.

In 1995, Varty suffered serious spinal injuries when the helicopter he was using to film wildlife crashed. In 2012, he spent a month in hospital after being mauled by a four-year-old Bengal tiger at his Tiger Canyons reserve near Philippolis in the Free State. He later also survived a heart attack.

Former SABC newsreader and wife of wildlife conservationist John Varty in recent times. Varty announced on Saturday that Van Houten has passed away. (John Varty)

Varty said it had been an honour and a privilege to have shared his life’s journey with Van Houten and to have raised their three children — Savanna, Sha and Tao — together.

Varty, who co-founded the renowned Londolozi Game Reserve with his brother Dave Varty in 1973, paid tribute to Van Houten earlier this year when family and friends gathered to celebrate her 72nd birthday.

Recalling how they first met, he joked that, like countless South African men, he had fallen in love with the popular television new presenter.

“I sent a letter to the SABC saying, ‘Come with me on a safari, leave your life of luxury and come with me,’” he sang in a film celebrating their life together in the bush.

Away from the television studio, Van Houten became an integral part of Varty’s conservation work. Alongside Varty and legendary tracker Elmon Mhlongo, she helped raise the famous orphaned leopard cub Shingalana and featured prominently in acclaimed wildlife documentaries including The Secret Life of Leopards and Living with Leopards.

In his tribute, Varty also thanked the doctors, nurses and carers who had looked after Van Houten during her final days.

He ended his farewell with a poignant musical tribute.

“Gilly’s memory slipped away. I can’t remember the rest of the song. The words are gone. The river is long. The words are gone.”

The cause of Van Houten’s passing has not been disclosed.

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