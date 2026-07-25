‘Toxic’ landfill raising a stink in KZN’s top town

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Firefighters douse a fire at the Curry's Post landfill site in Howick in KwaZulu-Natal. Excavators are used to dig the soil to reach the flames which are burning underground. Picture:

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Years of “mismanagement” have left the uMngeni municipality clambering to douse a “toxic” fire at Howick’s Curry’s Post Road landfill.

Residents of Howick, which is part of the municipality that the DA won from the ANC in 2021 and is in the running for town of the year in a national competition, insist their health is being affected by fumes from the blaze, which started on July 4 but was still smouldering on Friday. This despite efforts to fully extinguish it.

Confirming earlier reports that the facility was at capacity, landfill monitoring committee member Piet le Roux said: “There are still some areas smouldering, which are receiving daily attention, with two water tankers and excavating equipment.” He added that this would continue until the fire was fully extinguished.

The blaze started in the garden refuse cell of the landfill but residents believe its toxicity is due to plastic having crept into the area through people not properly separating their garden waste from items such as plastic seedling trays and compost bags.

This is underscored by comments on the nearby Protea Gardens residents’ group: “Extremely toxic smell at night — very bad! Doesn’t smell like normal garden waste!” “If the fire is out, why do we still have a strong smell of smoke every night? V bad last night, sorry for anyone who is asthmatic,” and, “I’m actually staying at a friend’s house because the smell was so terrible. Hope it clears soon.”

Some locals have resorted to using masking tape to seal their windows, with others investing in air purifiers.

A new landfill site has been identified to service the burgeoning municipality. However, Le Roux said, the site, about 2km from the current landfill, is only a proposal at this stage as any development will be subject to environmental processes and public participation before it can proceed.

“Phase one technical investigations have been completed and the project is now moving into phase two, which includes environmental processes and public participation,” he said, adding that “a public-private partnership model has been selected to implement the project”.

The municipality put the price tag at “between R110m and R150m”, calling this “beyond the financial capacity of a small Grade 3 municipality, particularly without financial assistance from provincial or district government”.

This was backed up by mayor Chris Pappas at a residents’ meeting on Thursday night.

He said the new landfill was a six-to-seven-year project. To take pressure off the current site, the municipality would embark on a programme to transfer waste to other compliant landfills in the province.

In the meantime, uMngeni is implementing additional projects at Curry’s Post to improve compliance.

The latest fire is the second at the site. The first was in July 2023, allegedly started by illegal waste pickers melting substances and attempting to keep warm. That year, a department of environmental affairs audit found the landfill was badly managed and had contravened a number of waste-licence conditions.

At the time, Pappas told Pietermaritzburg-based newspaper The Witness that in the eight months leading up to the department’s report, the municipality had spent R8m on the site, with work including relining leachate ponds, repairing the weighbridge and drilling three testing boreholes. It had also bought a bulldozer.

In early 2024, it introduced a payment system for residents dumping waste to keep the landfill functioning.

In November that year, a R3.1m fence was installed to “improve safety, reduce the risk of fire and comply with regulations”.

At the time, Pappas said the site was “fast running out of space”, with former landfill manager Makhosi Mangwe adding, in 2025, that the “landfill site didn’t have space”.

Le Roux said, “The blaze has been exacerbated by historical site-management practices that predate the current administration, including the layering and compaction of garden refuse over many years, creating conditions where underground hotspots can develop and continue to smoulder.

“Many of the pressures facing Curry’s Post stem from practices that existed before 2021. At that time, there was no operational weighbridge and no disposal fees were charged. This allowed commercial operators from outside uMngeni, particularly from Pietermaritzburg, to dispose of large volumes of waste at the site free of charge, significantly reducing the landfill’s lifespan.”