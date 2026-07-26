Brother of dead rugby player pays emotional respect and thanks state

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The body of former SA under-18 rugby star Luqobo ‘Bibo’ Makwedini, 20, has been repatriated from France. Picture:

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The family of late SA rugby player Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini has thanked the department of international relations and co-operation and the department of sport, arts and culture after the 20-year-old’s body was repatriated from France.

Speaking to eNCA on Sunday, Makwedini’s older brother, Sihle Makwedini, said the family was relieved to finally have him back home after weeks of uncertainty following his sudden death in France earlier this month.

“There’s a huge relief that the remains of my little brother are back in the country. And we’d like to thank the department of international relations, together with the sports ministry, in helping us to ensure that my brother came back,” he said.

The family’s gratitude comes after sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie revealed that the government had helped Makwedini’s relatives travel to France to identify his body, and oversaw the process of bringing him back to SA.

McKenzie made the announcement while speaking at the funeral of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Makwedini died on July 11 after collapsing during a training session with French rugby club AS Béziers Hérault.

The young rugby star had recently joined the club’s academy and was regarded as one of SA’s most promising young rugby players.

His funeral has been scheduled for August 1 in his family’s hometown of eQumrha, in the Eastern Cape.

“It’s been very emotional,” said Sihle, “especially with the sudden loss of my baby brother. As a family, we have identified the first of August to lay him to rest in our hometown, eQumrha. That’s where we are now as the family. We are just processing, and just going through the emotions.”

In an emotional tribute he described the close bond he shared with his younger brother, saying he had played the role of sibling, guardian and confidant throughout Makwedini’s rugby journey. “Bibo was everything to me. As an older brother, having to also be, you know, a guardian to Bibo, a friend. It’s like a pot with three feet. I’ve lost one, and I’m stumbling along,” he said.

He said one of the hardest realities to accept was that their daily conversations had come to an abrupt end.

“I will miss our conversations every night, you know, the video calls checking up on him while he’s abroad. Obviously it was a new environment for him as well, and I had to be there to support him in terms of getting used to the environment. I’ll miss everything about uBibs,” he said.

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