Govt overseeing repatriation from France of dead rugby player Makwedini

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Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini was known for his inspiring rendition of 'Felicia', the war cry at Wynberg Boys' High School.

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The SA government is taking care of the repatriation of South African rugby player Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini, whose death in France earlier this month sent shockwaves through the country’s sporting fraternity, says sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie.

McKenzie revealed the government had helped Makwedini’s family travel to France to identify the body, and said authorities remained involved in bringing the 20-year-old home.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at the funeral of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Adams was found dead at his Cape Town home on July 11, just a day after Makwedini passed away in France.

“President Ramaphosa keeps reminding me: ‘You must go to the funeral’,” said McKenzie.

“I said, ‘I’m going, Mr President’. But the other boy that died, Bibo ... so many people ask us about him. We haven’t forgotten about him. We have paid for his family to go and identify his body.

“We are with their families every step of the way. It’s what sports stars mean to us,” McKenzie added.

Makwedini, who was a highly-rated front-row forward, died after collapsing during a training session with French club AS Béziers Hérault.

The Cape Town-born prop reportedly became unwell towards the end of a morning training session at the Stade de la Gayonne before being rushed to hospital where he died a few hours later.

French media reports have suggested Makwedini may have suffered a cardiac arrest although the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Makwedini joined the Béziers academy ahead of the 2025/26 season and was widely tipped to make his senior debut in the upcoming Pro D2 campaign.

He attended Wynberg Boys’ High School in Cape Town where he represented the school’s rugby teams before earning SA Under-18 honours.

His performances earned him an opportunity to continue his career in France.

In a statement issued after his death, AS Béziers Hérault president Bob Skinstad described Makwedini as a player who had already left a lasting impression on the club despite only recently arriving.

“Luqobo joined our academy in the off-season and quickly became a valued member of the Rouge et Bleue family. His commitment, his kindness and his human qualities have profoundly marked the entire club. The entire Rouge et Bleue family is united in mourning and deeply shaken by this heartbreaking loss,” said Skinstad.

Skinstad appealed for privacy as Makwedini’s loved ones and teammates grieved.

“We respectfully request that the club, our players and Bibo’s loved ones be given the time and privacy they need to grieve during this extremely difficult time. As a club, we are deeply affected by this death. We will meet in the coming days and share any additional information when appropriate,” he said

Meanwhile, South Africans have continued to pay tribute to Makwedini in the weeks following his death.

One of the most widely shared tributes came from pupils at St David’s Marist, who performed the famous Felicia war cry in his honour.

A video of the emotional moment has been shared thousands of times across social media with many describing it as a fitting farewell to the young rugby player.

The Felicia chant first catapulted Makwedini to national attention in 2023 while he was still a pupil at Wynberg Boys’ High School.

His energetic and infectious performance of the school war cry made him an internet sensation and endeared him to rugby fans across the country.

Celebrities including Nandi Madida also paid tribute, remembering Makwedini for the joy, passion and infectious energy he brought to the game.

TimesLIVE