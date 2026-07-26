South Africa

LIVE UPDATES | Read, set, go for the iconic 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk

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The 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026 promises to be an unforgettable experience for participants of all ages. (702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk)

06:00 July 26 2026

Which of the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk’s three distinct routes is right for you?

The iconic 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk, hosted by the City of Johannesburg, returns on Sunday, 26 July 2026, with exciting new partners, free public transport for participants, and three distinct routes that invite walkers to rediscover the inner city.

Designed to suit every kind of walker and varying fitness levels, the three routes all begin and end at the historic Ellis Park Stadium, with staggered start times.

Each offers a unique journey through Johannesburg’s rich heritage, vibrant creative hubs, and inspiring urban renewal landmarks.

Which of the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk’s three distinct routes is right for you? ]


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