LIVE UPDATES | Ready, set, go for the iconic 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk

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The 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026 promises to be an unforgettable experience for participants of all ages. Picture:

08:42 July 26 2026

26 July 2026.The 702 Walk the Talk runners and walkers are seen passing the Nelson Mandela bridge in Braamfontein. Picture Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

26 July 2026.The 702 Walk the Talk runners and walkers are seen passing the Nelson Mandela bridge in Braamfontein. Picture Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

26 July 2026.The 702 Walk the Talk runners and walkers are seen passing the Nelson Mandela bridge in Braamfontein. Picture Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

The 702 Walk the Talk runners and walkers are seen passing the Nelson Mandela bridge in Braamfontein. Picture Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

The 702 Walk the Talk runners and walkers are seen passing the Nelson Mandela bridge in Braamfontein. Picture Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

08:18 July 26 2026

The first runners of the 702 Walk the Talk running the 15km have passed the Nelson Mandela bridge in Braamfontein. Picture Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

The first runners of the 702 Walk the Talk running the 15km passes through the Nelson Mandela bridge in Braamfontein. Picture Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

08:14 July 26 2026

Historic Landmarks

While all routes start and finish at Ellis Park Stadium, each distance takes a distinct path through the Johannesburg CBD:

5km (Victoria Yards Route): Loops through the nearby creative precinct of Troyeville and Victoria Yards.

Loops through the nearby creative precinct of Troyeville and Victoria Yards. 8km (44 Main Street Route): Takes walkers deeper into the historic finance and heritage district around Main Street.

Takes walkers deeper into the historic finance and heritage district around Main Street. 15km (Mandela Bridge Route): Extends through the inner city across the landmark Nelson Mandela Bridge into Braamfontein.

07:55 July 26 2026

07:19 July 26 2026

702 Walk the Talk participants for the 15km walk get ready to enjoy the scenery of Johannesburg. Picture: (MASI LOSI )

702 Walk the Talk participants are ready and set to go. Picture: (MASI LOSI )

702 Walk the Talk 15km participants gather in central Johannesburg. Picture: (MASI LOSI )

702 Walk the Talk 15km participants get ready for their walk through some of the iconic places in central Johannesburg. Picture: (MASI LOSI )

06:00 July 26 2026

Which of the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk’s three distinct routes is right for you?

The iconic 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk, hosted by the City of Johannesburg, returns on Sunday with exciting new partners, free public transport for participants, and three distinct routes that invite walkers to rediscover the inner city.

Designed to suit every sort of walker and varying fitness levels, the three routes all begin and end at the historic Ellis Park Stadium, with staggered start times.

Each offers a unique journey through Johannesburg’s rich heritage, vibrant creative hubs, and inspiring urban renewal landmarks.

[ Which of the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk’s three distinct routes is right for you?Opens in new window ]

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