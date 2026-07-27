Durban hosts Sadc push to turn resources into jobs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The five-day summit at the Durban International Convention Centre, running until July 31, is hosted by South Africa. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) opened its 9th Annual Industrialisation Week in Durban on Monday with a direct call to the region to “stop exporting raw materials and start building factories that create jobs for young people and women”.

The five-day summit at the Durban International Convention Centre, running until July 31, is hosted by South Africa, the Sadc Business Council and the Sadc Secretariat.

It brings together policymakers, business leaders, investors, academia and development financiers for policy dialogues, business-to-business networking, an exhibition and site visits focused on infrastructure, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and digital transformation.

The forum is also a precursor to the 46th Sadc Summit of Heads of State on August 16, where leaders are expected to approve bankable projects in energy, transport and agro-industry.

Held under the theme “Open, Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World”, the week aims to strengthen regional trade, expand industrial capacity, and create sustainable jobs under the Sadc industrialisation strategy.

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba welcomed delegates, positioning Durban as the continent’s entry point.

“eThekwini is honoured to host this important gathering, describing Durban as a strategic gateway to Africa and a city committed to driving regional industrialisation, investment and economic growth,” Xaba said.

Industrialisation is not only about producing more, it is about producing smarter — Khulekani Mathe, Sadc Business Council chairperson

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretary-general Wamkele Mene said continental integration was giving Sadc plans new scale.

“The progress made under the Sadc industrialisation strategy demonstrates that when regional ambition is matched by political commitment and the desire for implementation, transformative outcomes become indeed possible. And so today the AfCFTA carries this momentum forward by extending these opportunities across a single market,” Mene said.

“The continent offers a combined GDP of $3.4-trillion ... It is also a market of 1.4-billion people. We therefore as the Sadc region have a very unique opportunity to enhance competitiveness, scale industrial development and enable the private sector of this region to expand.” he added.

Sadc Business Council chairperson Khulekani Mathe said results matter.

“Small businesses should not leave only with business cards. They should leave with a real sense that their challenges have been heard ... Exporters should be able to point to firm commitments to address at least one of the non-tariff barriers,” Mathe said.

Mathe called for policy certainty, modern infrastructure, efficient border systems, access to finance, digital connectivity and strong public private partnerships.

TimesLIVE