Eviction: Brother loses court bid to stay in sister’s home

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A man approached the court to prevent his eviction from a property owned by his sister. Picture:

A man has lost his urgent court bid to stop his eviction from his sister’s property, with the ruling that he must move out by the end of August despite their bitter family dispute.

The case centred on a long-running disagreement between siblings Douglas Chigudu and his sister, Chipo, over a property in Randburg, Johannesburg. Though the brother argued that he should be allowed to stay while he challenged an earlier eviction order, the court found that he had little chance of succeeding.

Judge Wilson of the Johannesburg high court dismissed Chigudu’s application for interim relief but gave him more time to leave the property. Instead of being forced out immediately, he now has until August 31 2026 to vacate the house with his two sons.

The court heard that the property belongs to Chipo, who now lives in the UK. Her brother and his sons had been living there without paying rent. Chigudu claimed they stayed there in return for looking after another property owned by his sister that she rented out.

The dispute reached court after the siblings signed a settlement agreement during eviction proceedings. Under that agreement, Chigudu promised to buy the property if he could raise the money by June 30 2026. If he failed, he agreed to leave by July 1 and accepted that he could be evicted if he stayed on.

When he failed to secure the money, the sheriff evicted him and his sons on July 9.

The court heard that the eviction caught him by surprise. He and his children spent two nights sleeping in an unused garage and used nearby public facilities to wash. One of his sons suffers from chronic breathing problems, while the other was preparing for examinations.

Because of those circumstances, Wilson temporarily allowed the family back into the house while the urgent application was heard.

But after considering all the evidence, the judge ruled that Chigudu had failed to show that the earlier eviction order should be set aside.

One of his arguments was that he never truly agreed to the settlement because he believed he would be able to obtain finance to buy the property.

The judge rejected that argument.

“That argument stands in obvious tension with the fact that he signed that agreement,” Wilson said.

The court also noted that Chigudu did not claim he had been forced or pressured into signing the agreement.

He also argued that when he realised he would not meet the deadline, he tried unsuccessfully to contact his lawyer to withdraw from the agreement.

However, his former attorney disputed that version and provided WhatsApp messages which, according to the judge, supported the lawyer’s account that Chigudu had been kept informed throughout the case.

The judge also found that there was nothing stopping him from personally attending court if he wanted to withdraw from the agreement.

Chigudu further argued that the magistrate who granted the eviction had failed to properly investigate whether the eviction would leave him homeless.

Judge Wilson disagreed.

He said the court had evidence showing that Chigudu was trying to buy a property worth more than R1m and was also a beneficiary of a family trust capable of providing financial assistance.

“On these facts, the magistrate’s endorsement of the settlement agreement was entirely justified,” the judge ruled.

The court also took into account Chipo’s circumstances. She recently suffered a stroke and intends selling the property to help pay for the care she now needs.

Wilson said delaying the eviction further would unfairly prejudice her.

“It is undisputed that Ms Chigudu has recently suffered a stroke and that she intends to sell the property to help fund the care she will need,” he said.

Though dismissing the application, the judge extended the eviction date to August 31 to give Chigudu enough time to find alternative accommodation.

The judge said he believed the brother had not prepared because the eviction came unexpectedly, but now had enough time to make arrangements.

“If Mr Chigudu is able to persuade Ms Chigudu to sell to him, then so much the better. But, short of a sale agreement reached before 31 August 2026, Mr Chigudu must leave the property by that date,” the judge ruled.

Recognising that the case was essentially a family dispute between brother and sister, the court ordered each party to pay their own legal costs.

Sowetan