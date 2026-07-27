Four killed in head-on crash on N2 near Umtubatuba

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Four people died in a head-on collision involving an H100 bakkie and a Hyundai H1 minibus on the N2 at the Bhoboza off-ramp near Umtubatuba late on Sunday night. Picture:

Four people died in a head-on collision between a bakkie and a minibus on the N2 near Umtubatuba late on Sunday night, marking the latest in a series of deadly crashes this month.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said he received a report from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team at about 2am on Monday after they had cleared the scene.

The crash involved an H100 bakkie and a Hyundai H1 minibus at the Bhoboza off-ramp in the Inkosi Umtubatuba municipality.

According to Duma, two women and two men lost their lives in the collision.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” he said.

Duma said the department had deployed support teams to assist the bereaved families.

“In times like these, we are always called on to show compassion. In this regard, we have assigned teams from my office and the department to be close to the bereaved families,” he said.

The MEC said several fatal crashes have claimed lives across the province during July.

On July 18, five people died in a crash on the R612 near KwaDumisa between Umzinto and Ixopo. According to the department, the driver of a VW Polo lost control on a downhill bend, causing the vehicle to leave the road, overturn and crash into barriers.

On July 4, six people were killed in a head-on collision involving two VW Polo vehicles on the R34 Memel Road in Newcastle. Two of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Duma said the department remained concerned about the dangers associated with winter night-time travel.

“We have raised our concerns about the fact that night-time winter travel significantly increases accident risks due to reduced visibility and severe driver fatigue,” he said.

“Though we have ensured RTI visibility and heightened road safety campaigns, economically active people who were breadwinners have had their lives destroyed.

“Families have lost their loved ones with children becoming orphans and partners becoming widows.”

TimesLIVE