‘I thought my dreams had ended’: how a young mother rebuilt her life

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When Pertunia Nkomo-Mofokeng fell pregnant at the age of 20, shortly after finishing matric, she believed her dreams were over.

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When Pertunia Nkomo-Mofokeng fell pregnant at the age of 20, shortly after finishing matric, she believed her dreams were over.

She had to put her studies on hold, watched the disappointment on her mother’s face, and thought university was no longer within reach.

But years later, the 34-year-old is the deputy dean of teaching and learning at Rosebank International, a PhD candidate in language practice (linguistics), and a Mrs South Africa 2026 semi-finalist — proof, she says, that setbacks do not have to define a person’s future.

Born at the then Ga-Rankuwa hospital and raised in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, Nkomo-Mofokeng told Sunday Times that her childhood laid the foundation for the woman she would become.

Before the titles and achievements, she was simply a little girl who believed God had created everyone with a purpose.

She grew up in a home filled with love, discipline and faith.

Raised by her single mother, Nthuseng Christinah Nkomo, 60, alongside her two older brothers, Ronnie, 39, and Thabo, 37, and two younger sisters, Lineo, 33, and Princes, 26.

“Our home was filled with love, discipline and faith,” she said.

Church became a second home where she spent much of her childhood participating in youth activities, choir, drama and performances.

She also threw herself into singing, dancing, sport, leadership and community activities, saying making other people happy brought her the greatest joy.

However, life took an unexpected turn after she completed grade 12 in 2010.

She enrolled at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), where she completed her first year, but fell pregnant with her eldest daughter, Blessing Reitumetse, at the age of 20.

Without financial support, she had no choice but to put her studies on hold from late 2011 until the end of 2014. She eventually returned to university in 2015.

“The experience was emotionally difficult. My family was deeply disappointed, especially my mother. She had always believed in me and had high hopes for my future, so I knew this was incredibly painful for her,” she said.

I carried a lot of guilt because I felt that I had let down not only my family but also my community — Pertunia Nkomo-Mofokeng

Nkomo-Mofokeng said her church community was also disappointed because she had grown up actively serving in church and was regarded as a young woman with great potential.

“I carried a lot of guilt because I felt that I had let down not only my family but also my community.

“That experience taught me one of the greatest lessons of my life: your mistakes may change your journey, but they do not have to determine your destination.”

Despite the disappointment, she said her mother never stopped believing in her.

“What I appreciate most is that although my mother was disappointed, she never stopped loving or believing in me. She chose to support me instead of allowing one mistake to define my future.”

Returning to university meant sitting in first-year classes with students younger than herself, but she refused to give up.

“My dream of building a better future and my daughter kept me going,” she said.

Today, Nkomo-Mofokeng has come full circle. She completed her qualifications at TUT and is now pursuing her PhD in language practice (linguistics) at the same institution.

She said education transformed her life in ways she never imagined.

“It has allowed me to become a deputy dean, pursue a PhD, and sit at tables where decisions are made that impact thousands of students,” she said.

Away from work, Nkomo-Mofokeng is a wife and mother in what she describes as a “beautiful blended family”.

She and her husband are raising their two daughters, Blessing Reitumetse, 14, and Thateho, four, while also being parents to her 25-year-old stepson, Teboho Mofokeng, and 24-year-old stepdaughter, Lebo Mofokeng.

She said being part of a blended family has taught her that love is built through commitment, care and support rather than biology alone.

While entering Mrs South Africa was never just about herself, Mofokeng said the inspiration came from her friend and colleague, Thabo Horings.

“After watching my commitment to community work over the years, he said something that changed my perspective completely: ‘You remind me of a Mrs South Africa because you already live the purpose.’

“Those words stayed with me. They made me realise that Mrs South Africa is so much more than a pageant. It is a platform that empowers women to create meaningful change, build valuable partnerships, and connect with people and organisations that share a passion for uplifting communities,” she said.