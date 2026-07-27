Lawyer will represent mother of ‘Baby Nikita’, not her father

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The murder case of 'Baby Nikita' in the high court in Johannesburg has been postponed to next month to allow a new legal representative to be appointed for the father. Picture:

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The trial of the Eldorado Park parents of a four-year-old girl dubbed “Baby Nikita” was postponed on Monday.

The pair appeared in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday. During the brief appearance, both parents were quiet, focused on the proceedings. They did appear to interact with one another in the courtroom.

The case was postponed to August 20.

The child died in August last year. The father faces charges of murder, rape, compelled rape, child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while the mother faces charges of failing to report the abuse and other related offences.

The postponement comes after the lawyer who had previously represented both accused told the court he could no longer act for them jointly. He said he would continue representing the mother.

A new lawyer has to be appointed for the father before the matter continues.

The mother broke down in tears after the postponement was announced. While she was being comforted by family, her lawyer also offered words of comfort and told her to stay strong and be patient.

Both accused will remain in custody.

TimesLIVE