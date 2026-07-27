Madlanga commission to press charges over witness identity leak

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Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has announced that a criminal case will be opened against a person who disclosed the identity of an anonymous witness who testified at the commission. Picture:

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The Madlanga commission is instituting legal action against an individual who allegedly disclosed the identity of a witness who testified anonymously.

On Monday, the chairperson of the commission, retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, announced that the commission would be pressing criminal charges against the individual.

“There is someone who disclosed the identity of a witness that testified anonymously. On the face of it, it appears this was done deliberately,” Madlanga said.

He said according to the Commissions Act and his commission’s regulations, it was a criminal offence to act in a manner that prejudiced the work of the commission.

“Consequently, the commission is going to institute criminal proceedings against that person. This is a matter that the commission takes very seriously and simply must act in these circumstances,” Madlanga said.

He didn’t disclose who the individual was or provide details on the pseudonym the witness used when they appeared at the commission.

Several witnesses have appeared in camera at the commission, using pseudonyms.

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