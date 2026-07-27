Naptosa calls for action after Eastern Cape pupil allegedly slaps educator

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Naptosa Eastern Cape has called for urgent disciplinary action after a grade 11 pupil allegedly assaulted a teacher at AV Plaatjie Senior Secondary School in the OR Tambo Inland Education District. Picture:

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) in the Eastern Cape has condemned the alleged assault of a teacher by a grade 11 pupil.

The incident allegedly happened at AV Plaatjie Senior Secondary School in the OR Tambo Inland Education District on Thursday, on July 23. According to Naptosa, a 49-year-old male educator was allegedly slapped in the face by a female grade 11 pupil during a school-related incident.

The organisation said it was deeply concerned by the incident and called for urgent disciplinary action against the pupil.

“Naptosa Eastern Cape strongly condemns any act of violence, intimidation, or disrespect directed at educators who have the constitutional responsibility of teaching and nurturing learners in a safe and orderly school environment,” it said.

While schools must protect the rights and dignity of pupils, teachers also have the right to work in a safe environment, said Naptosa.

“Violence against educators cannot become normalised or tolerated under any circumstances.”

It called on the Eastern Cape department of education and the school’s governing body to immediately begin disciplinary processes in line with the South African Schools Act and departmental policies.

Naptosa asked the authorities to consider the pupil’s temporary exclusion from the school premises, pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings.

A fair and swift disciplinary process and broader intervention at the school to improve discipline, respect for authority and learner behaviour were also encouraged.

The organisation also appealed to parents, communities and education stakeholders to help rebuild a culture of respect and accountability among pupils.

“Educators cannot be expected to perform their duties effectively in environments where they are vulnerable to assault and humiliation.”

TimesLIVE