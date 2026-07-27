Police investigate mass shootings in Gugulethu and Kayamandi

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Police are investigating two mass shootings that took place in Gugulethu and Kayamandi. Picture:

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Western Cape police are investigating two multiple murder scenes in the crime-ridden province.

In NY 50, Gugulethu, five people dies and another person was injured during the early hours of Monday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds, spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

Four men and one woman, aged between 19 and 23, were declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. A 20-year-old woman who sustained gunshot wounds was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

A preliminary investigation indicates that two unidentified armed men forced their way into the house by kicking open the front door.

The suspects allegedly demanded a firearm before opening fire on the occupants.

Detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit are also investigating four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder following a mass shooting in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, on Sunday evening.

Traut said Stellenbosch SAPS responded just after 5.35pm to reports of a shooting in 7th Avenue, where they found an unidentified man who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

“While attending to the crime scene, the members heard further gunfire in the vicinity and immediately responded. As they approached the area, they encountered armed suspects who opened fire on them. The members returned fire, forcing the suspects to flee the scene.

“During the incident, two SAPS members and two members of the public, a man and a woman, sustained gunshot injuries.”

Three other men with gunshot wounds were found deceased at the second crime scene.

“A 9mm firearm was recovered at one of the crime scenes and has been seized for forensic analysis. Crime scene experts worked through the night processing the scenes and collecting evidence to assist the investigation,” said Traut.

The motives for the shootings form part of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or provide information anonymously via the MySAPS app. Traut said all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

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