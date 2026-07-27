POLL | Is Idac head Andrea Johnson’s immediate resignation the right move?

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After days of intense testimony regarding high-profile police crime intelligence probes and allegations of procedural overreach, advocate Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), has requested an immediate release from her post, waiving her contractual three-month notice period.
In her letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Andy Mothibi, Johnson cited “unprecedented attacks” and said she could not allow controversy surrounding her leadership to pose a reputational risk to Idac and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Ramaphosa has accepted her resignation.
While some view her swift departure as a necessary step to protect key democratic institutions from further erosion of public trust, others argue stepping down before formal findings are issued undermines due process and leaves a critical anti-corruption body leaderless at a sensitive moment.
Where do you stand on her immediate departure?
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