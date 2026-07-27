Ramaphosa accepts Andrea Johnson’s resignation as Idac boss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Advocate Andrea Johnson has resigned as head of Idac with immediate effect. Picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the request by advocate Andrea Johnson, head of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), to resign and vacate her office with immediate effect.

He granted this in terms of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

According to the presidency, Ramaphosa’s agreement comes after a recommendation by justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, supported by the National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Andy Mothibi, that Johnson’s request be granted.

Johnson submitted her letter of resignation to Mothibi and Ramaphosa, who appointed her to the role.

In her letter, Johnson said she had endured unprecedented attacks in her personal and professional capacity over the past five months. These flowed from investigations Idac has done into the police crime intelligence division, she said.

The assertions against her, while unproven, had brought an extreme amount of negative attention not only to her, but also to Idac and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). She said this did not sit well with her as she had given 30 years of service to the NPA, “an organisation which I love dearly”.

Ramaphosa thanked Johnson for her years of service in the NPA and as the head of Idac.

He assured the leadership and staff of the NPA of the government’s unwavering support for its work in the fight against crime and corruption.

TimesLIVE