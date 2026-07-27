Two nabbed over alleged home affairs birth certificate fraud in Limpopo

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According to the Hawks, a home affairs official unlawfully facilitated the issuance of late registration of birth certificates for two children without complying with the prescribed legal procedures. File photo:

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged fraudulent processing of late birth registration certificates at the department of home affairs in Limpopo.

This follows a years-long investigation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation (SCI) unit in Musina.

The two suspects, aged 37 and 40, were arrested following an investigation into an incident allegedly committed on July 10 2019, at the Malamulele office of the department of home affairs.

They are expected to appear before the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges of fraud and corruption.

According to the Hawks, a home affairs official attached to the births and deaths registration section allegedly unlawfully facilitated the issuance of late registration of birth certificates for two children without complying with the prescribed legal procedures.

It is further alleged that the process was influenced by the receipt of an unlawful gratification, the amount of which is yet to be determined.

It is alleged that the cousin provided a copy of her identity document, after which the documentation was allegedly processed, resulting in the issuance of the birth certificates on the same day without the required legal procedures being followed — Col Avele Fumba, Hawks’ spokesperson

Hawks’ spokesperson Col Avele Fumba said according to the investigation, one suspect allegedly approached his cousin for help in obtaining late registration of birth certificates for his biological children following the passing of their foreign national mother, purportedly to enable the children to gain admission to school.

“It is alleged that the cousin provided a copy of her identity document, after which the documentation was allegedly processed, resulting in the issuance of the birth certificates on the same day without the required legal procedures being followed,” said Fumba.

Fumba said the alleged irregularities came to light when a school official processing the children’s admission noticed discrepancies on the birth certificate indicating the cousin as the children’s mother, despite knowing she was not their biological parent.

The matter was reported to the department of home affairs, leading to a criminal investigation by the Hawks.

“Upon completion of the investigation, a J50 warrant of arrest for three suspects was issued. Two suspects were successfully traced and arrested in Musina and Tshikhudini (Muswodi), while efforts to trace and arrest the third suspect are continuing,” Fumba said.

The provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Maj-Gen Gopz Govender, said the Hawks will continue to act decisively against anyone who allegedly abuses public office.

“The credibility of our country’s identity management system depends on strict adherence to the law and the ethical conduct of those entrusted with its administration,” said Govender.

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