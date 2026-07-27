WATCH | Forensics firm rejects claims of murder links

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A forensic technology company named in the pocketbook and diary of the late Lt-Gen Sindile “Pitso” Mfazi has denied accusations on social media that it was responsible for his death in 2021, which police are now treating as a murder investigation.

It was initially announced that Mfazi, who was the deputy national commissioner for crime detection, died of a Covid-19-related illness. However, his wife had his body exhumed, and toxicology tests established the presence of poison.

WATCH | "There’s no truth in any of it." Forensic Data Analysts director and shareholder Vhonani Mufamadi responds to explosive social media allegations linking the firm to the deaths of senior officials. Click on the link to read the full article: https://t.co/0YBmCBtQtT pic.twitter.com/9GoyffGJte — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 27, 2026

In a pocketbook and diary found after his death, Mfazi said Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) — which had contracts with the police and other state agencies — had built its software using the police’s operational knowledge and public funds, which meant the state owned the intellectual property.

He also made this argument in litigation against FDA, which was launched when the company switched off the systems because the police stopped paying licensing fees.

FDA’s director and shareholder Vhonani Mufamadi said social media attacks on the company accused it of involvement not only in the death of Mfazi but also the deaths of anti-gang unit commander Charl Kinnear and former ANC cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

There is a faceless Facebook account that has made several very serious allegations about FDA — Vhonani Mufamadi

Kinnear was killed in a hit outside his Cape Town home in September 2020 while investigating high-profile organised crime and corrupt police. Joemat-Pettersson died at her Cape Town home in June 2023, days after being publicly implicated alongside two other MPs in an alleged R600,000 extortion and bribery scandal. Police ruled her death “unnatural”.

“There is a faceless Facebook account that has made several very serious allegations about FDA,” Mufamadi said.

“Allegations which have no bearing on the facts of what happened ... Some of them say Gen Mfazi was investigating wrongdoing on our part and that we killed him because of that. They also say that Col Kinnear was investigating wrongdoing on our part and we also killed him. They also allege that we killed the late Ms Tina Joemat [-Pettersson] because she was also investigating what we are alleged to have done. There is no truth in any of that.”

Mufamadi said there was a “deliberate” campaign to discredit FDA, which has been at loggerheads with the police for almost a decade.

FDA software was used to track the chain of custody of all forensic exhibits and case evidence, an essential part of police operations, and it provided a biometric platform used for firearm licence applications and the management of police-issued and booked-in weapons.

FDA also ran an intelligence and link-analysis tool used by the Hawks and crime intelligence for DNA and investigative support.

In 2017 the police stopped paying for use of the software, and FDA then switched off access. The police went to the high court. In a sworn affidavit in 2018, Mfazi argued that the systems were built using police operational knowledge and public funds, but the court ruled against the police.

In May, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed a police application for leave to appeal, but acting police commissioner Gen Puleng Dimpane has since asked the SCA to reconsider it. The police now owe FDA more than R1bn in unpaid fees.

Mufamadi said Joemat-Pettersson “is on public records in parliament calling on [former police commissioner] Gen [Khehla] Sitole to honour the agreement he reached with us in 2020 and get the systems switched back on. Why would we have any argument with her, let alone kill her?

“Gen Mfazi, according to this Facebook account, was investigating corruption by us in obtaining our contracts, and specifically this issue that we took something that belonged to the police for R350,000 and sold it back for billions.”

Mufamadi said Mfazi had withdrawn a court application to review and set aside FDA’s contracts.

Mfazi’s diary entries from March and April 2019 indicate he was pushing aggressively for the police to take legal action against FDA.