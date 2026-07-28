Court rejects R2.8m RAF claim from man for work dismissal

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The court ruled that Oaitse Comfort Letsholonyane failed to prove his dismissal from work was caused by injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision. Picture: RAF

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The North West High Court has dismissed a claim for nearly R2.9m for past and future loss of earnings against the Road Accident Fund (RAF), ruling that the claimant failed to prove his dismissal from work was caused by injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision.

Oaitse Comfort Letsholonyane was injured in a head-on collision on the N4 between Lobatse and Zeerust on June 26 2022. He suffered an open fracture to his right elbow and underwent surgery involving the insertion of a metal plate and screws.

At the time of the accident, Letsholonyane was employed as a vehicle examiner at Dekra Automotive, earning about R11,924 per month.

After a three-month recuperation period, Letsholonyane returned to work. However, his employment was subsequently terminated on October 12 2023.

In the present application for default judgment, Letsholonyane’s counsel asserted that the aspects of merits, liability, future medical expenses and general damages had become settled. General damages were settled for R400,000 in June 2024.

The relief now sought and falling for determination before the court was for payment of R2.8m in respect of past and future loss of earnings.

The court identified what it described as a serious, irreconcilable contradiction regarding the reason for Letsholonyane’s dismissal.

A dismissal letter from Dekra stated that Letsholonyane had been dismissed due to incapacity, while an industrial psychologist’s report recorded that the plaintiff had reported being dismissed for insubordination.

The court held that these were fundamentally different legal concepts.

“An evaluation of the documentary evidence points to a serious, irreconcilable contradiction within the plaintiff’s case regarding the exact cause of his dismissal. The plaintiff submitted a dismissal letter from Dekra dated October 12 2023, which explicitly states: ‘Based on the evidence put before me, I find you guilty as charged, due to incapacity.’

“Conversely, the plaintiff’s industrial psychologist, Mr Thomas Tsikai, recorded conflicting facts in his report, noting: ‘Mr Letsholonyane also reported that he was subsequently dismissed from employment due to insubordination on October 12 2023.’”

The court said incapacity related to an employee’s physical or medical inability to perform contractual duties, while insubordination concerned deliberate misconduct and refusal to obey lawful instructions.

Because the conflicting versions were never explained or reconciled, the court found that Letsholonyane failed to prove, on a balance of probabilities, that the road accident caused the loss of his employment.

The judgment also criticised the expert evidence presented in support of the earnings claim.

“The industrial psychologist erred by treating (Letsholonyane’s) uncorroborated symptoms as established clinical facts. By incorporating this extensive list of uncorroborated symptoms, the industrial psychologist speculated that (Letsholonyane) is entirely non-viable in the open labour market and projected an unrealistically post-morbid earning capacity of about R36,800 per annum.”

The court found that the industrial psychologist relied heavily on Letsholonyane’s symptoms — including headaches, dizziness, memory problems, anxiety, chest pain and impaired concentration — which were not supported by any medical diagnosis from specialists.

“An industrial psychologist does not hold the qualifications to diagnose medical conditions. That function is reserved for persons registered as such under the Health Professions Act.

“While an industrial psychologist is professionally qualified to assess occupational functioning, administer psychometric instruments and express opinions on loss of earning capacity, such opinions are only as reliable as the medical foundation upon which they rest. They must be based on confirmed diagnoses made by appropriately qualified medical practitioners, not on unverified, subjective self-reports by a claimant that have not been validated against objective medical evidence.”

The court further rejected the actuarial evidence used to calculate the alleged loss. It found that the single-page actuarial certificate failed to explain the assumptions, discount rates, contingency deductions or methodology used to reach the claimed figure, making it insufficient as expert evidence.

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