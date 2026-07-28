KZN disaster teams on high alert as heavy rain warning raises flood risk

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Central KwaZulu-Natal faces a level 2 warning for disruptive rain on Tuesday and the coastal areas face a more severe level 4 warning extending into Wednesday night. Stock photo:

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been placed on high alert as severe weather is expected to batter large parts of the province, bringing the risk of flooding, structural damage and possible displacement of residents.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi had activated disaster management teams following updated severe weather warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws).

“With central KwaZulu-Natal facing a level 2 warning for disruptive rain on Tuesday and the coastal areas facing a more severe level 4 warning extending into Wednesday night, MEC Buthelezi has appealed for absolute caution from communities and municipal response units,” the department said.

According to Cogta, central inland areas of the province are under a level 2 warning from 12pm until 11.59pm on Tuesday.

The warning covers the municipalities of Msunduzi, Greater Kokstad, Nkandla, Richmond, uMngeni, Maphumulo, Ndwedwe, Umvoti, Mkhambathini, Mpofana, Mthonjaneni, Ubuhlebezwe, uMshwathi, uMuziwabantu, Umzimkhulu and Ingwe.

Authorities warned the expected heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding in formal and informal settlements, waterlogged roads and hazardous driving conditions.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to exercise extreme caution as these weather conditions pose a serious risk to human lives — KZN Cogta department

A more severe level 4 warning has been issued for the coastal belt and adjacent interior from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday night.

The warning affects eThekwini metro, KwaDukuza, uMhlathuze, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Mandeni, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, uMlalazi and Umzumbe municipalities.

Cogta said these areas could experience rainfall exceeding 40mm, resulting in widespread structural damage, rapidly rising rivers and the possible displacement of residents living in vulnerable communities.

“Residents in the affected areas are urged to exercise extreme caution as these weather conditions pose a serious risk to human lives. Disaster management teams will closely monitor areas that are prone to weather-related incidents,” the department said.

Cold, wet conditions across country

The warning comes after Saws forecast a spell of very cold and wet weather across parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather service said snowfall is expected over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, particularly the Drakensberg, and the southern parts of the Free State and along the Lesotho border.

Limpopo, the North West and the Free State are expected to experience morning frost before clearing to fine and cool conditions.

The Northern Cape is forecast to remain fine and cool to warm, though colder weather and increasing cloud cover are expected in the south.

The Western Cape is expected to be fine to partly cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers developing along the south coast and adjacent interior before becoming scattered over the southeastern parts later in the day.

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