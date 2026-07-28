Man charged with attempted murder for ‘infecting’ girlfriend with HIV

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The accused allegedly admitted that he was HIV positive and informed her that he had intentionally infected her because he did not want her to be with another person. Picture:

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A 47-year-old man from Boschkop has appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on a charge of attempted murder for allegedly infecting his 38-year-old girlfriend with HIV.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the accused and the complainant were in a relationship between October 2025 and June 2026.

“During this period, the accused allegedly misrepresented his HIV status to the complainant, informing her that he was HIV negative.”

On June 26 this year, it is alleged that the woman discovered antiretroviral (ARV) medication in the accused’s bag and confronted him about it.

“The accused allegedly admitted that he was HIV positive and informed her that he had intentionally infected her because he did not want her to be with another person.”

The woman underwent an HIV test at a medical facility and was informed that she had tested positive for HIV. The next day, she reported the matter to the police.

The accused was arrested on the same day at their place of residence.

The matter was postponed until August 3 for the obtaining of bail information. The accused remains in custody.

TimesLIVE