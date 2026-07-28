Mpumelelo Mseleku embraced ‘Jonasi’ label ahead of musical comeback

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Mpumelelo Mseleku is gearing up to make a musical comeback, and this time he is bringing double the heat.

Since releasing his debut single in September 2023, the reality TV star and entrepreneur is set to release two singles, Baacope and Umkhunkulu.

Both gqom tracks are under his upcoming project titled Part Ye Jonasi — a direct play on Netflix’s hit drama The Polygamist, where the central character, Jonasi, is known for his playboy lifestyle.

As the son of popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, Mpumelelo has followed in his father’s footsteps, with his supporters watching him pursue various relationships with ex-girlfriend Vuyokazi Nxiweni, who he has two children with, his girlfriend Tirelo Kale, who he has a son with, and Katlego Sekhu.

“I was born in the spotlight so I cannot break down now. The name of the project is just because I have an audience that calls me Jonasi, so I’m using it to promote my music,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“Polygamy is about taking care of your family. Polygamy starts with the truth, so what he is doing is not polygamy, it’s infidelity. People calling me Jonasi is because a lot of people don’t believe in polygamy and don’t understand it, that’s why they call what Jonasi does polygamy. What we’re going to release now is all about fun. There’s no message that we’re trying to convey.”

The project is set to be released on August 20 in conjunction with the premiere of season 4 of Izingane Zes’thembu, which follows how he navigates relationships having grown up in a polygamous family.

“There’s not much I can say about the show, but people will see a different side of me. They’ll see me prioritising being a father.”

Beyond the entertainment spotlight, Mpumelelo runs two businesses, S’bindi Security Service and S’bindi Protech.

“Contrary to popular belief, I don’t work with my father. I do my own thing on the side. I run a security company and logistics. Through my new company, I’ve also ventured into events, providing ambulance, stage, mobile toilets, and everything. Work is very important to provide for your family.”

TimesLIVE