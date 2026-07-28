Outgoing Sanral CEO rejects allegations against him, addresses ‘R9.5bn tender storm’

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SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) CEO Reginald Demana has rejected allegations made against him in media reports, saying the events occurred before his tenure.

“I have nothing to do with those historic matters. I think we have acted in the best interest of the business. We can’t be judged only over the lapses in the past couple of months,” he said.

Demana said the agency has done OK.

He gave an update on all its agency’s procurement issues, including allegations of corruption, lawsuits and root causes that are now in the public domain.

Media reports in recent weeks alleged that Demana has been linked to procurement irregularities at the roads agency, including claims that he had “a case to answer” over supply chain management processes and the awarding of contracts. Reports also linked him to a “R9.5bn tender storm” involving routine road maintenance contracts.

Sanral has maintained that the irregular expenditure relates to contracts awarded between the 2011/12 and 2018/19 financial years, before Demana became CEO in January 2023.

Media reports further said a whistleblower document submitted to the minister of transport alleged unlawful procurement practices in Sanral, prompting investigations by the agency’s internal audit unit and an external law firm.

The Hawks have also reportedly subpoenaed Sanral documents relating to routine road maintenance tenders spanning about 15 years, with Demana allegedly named in the subpoena as part of the investigation.

The agency clarified that the Hawks had asked for information on some contracts and that they were also given a Section 205 subpoena, which they say they are complying with.

“We have actually given that record to the DPCI. It’s not the first; we’ve been requested [to provide] a number of records, not just this tender but pertaining to other tenders, and we collaborate as an organ of state with law enforcement because we are enjoined by the law to do so,” he said.

On litigation, Demana said Sanral had opted to settle some court cases after receiving legal advice that material irregularities in the procurement process could not be defended.

“We have been on the wrong end of a number of court cases owing to lapses in some of our procurement processes and practices,” Demana said.

Further, Demana addressed the issue of his resignation, saying he had made the choice willingly as he wanted to pursue other things.

“I have resigned because I am going to join another organisation very soon. I have not been asked [to resign]. I resigned ... because I am going to another job,” he said.

Demana tendered his resignation with effect from August 31 and will be taking up a new opportunity in the financial services sector, which he said aligns with his long-term career ambitions.

He joined Sanral as CEO in January 2023 with a mandate to, among others, accelerate development of key national road corridor infrastructure projects and stabilise Sanral’s toll portfolio.

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