Police recover AK-47 after deadly shoot-out with suspected illegal miners

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These are some of the firearms seized after a shoot-out in Roodepoort.

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Two suspected illegal miners were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, during the early hours of Tuesday.

Police are investigating counts including murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms, said police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko.

Roodepoort police, assisted by the West Rand K9 unit and BAS Security, responded to reports of a shooting in an open field in Roodepoort.

“On arrival, the members approached the area to investigate. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, resulting in a shoot-out. During the exchange of shots, two suspected illegal miners were fatally wounded.”

No police officers or security personnel were injured during the incident.

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, and 126 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Sibeko said since the beginning of July, Gauteng police have recovered 388 unlicensed firearms and 6,650 rounds of ammunition.

“These firearms were recovered during crime prevention operations, stop-and-searches, patrols, vehicle check points, Operation Shanela and Operation Prosper.”

Sibeko said police remain committed to intensifying operations aimed at dismantling illegal mining activities and removing illegal firearms from communities.

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