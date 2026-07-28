POLL | Has your trust in Idac’s corruption investigations shifted?

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The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) is facing scrutiny after explosive revelations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry regarding legal missteps, unauthorised investigations and inconsistent testimony by former Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson.

Testimony before the commission revealed Idac applied incorrect legal standards before arresting top police officials, including crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. Johnson also faced a backlash for failing to recuse herself from recruitment processes involving her husband.

She was criticised over the arrest of senior SA Police Service crime intelligence officers, including Brig Dineo Mokwele, based on allegations that Mokwele had fraudulently secured her appointment by misrepresenting her credentials for an engineering-related role, an assertion later proved to be factually incorrect.

The controversies have led to Johnson resigning from her position, raising serious concerns about the stability and credibility of the institution.

In her resignation letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and national director of public prosecutions advocate Andy Mothibi, Johnson cited “unprecedented attacks”. She said she could not allow the ongoing controversy surrounding her leadership to pose a reputational risk to Idac and the National Prosecuting Authority. Ramaphosa has accepted her resignation with immediate effect.

Though Johnson’s departure does not shield her from ongoing investigations, legal experts warned the fallout could severely erode public trust in the country’s key anti-corruption body.

TimesLIVE