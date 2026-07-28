Postmortem finds bruises, abrasions on man who ‘died during Cape Town drug search’

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It is alleged that the man collapsed during the search and became unresponsive. Stock image:

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 42-year-old Chika Simon Ibeh, who died allegedly during a raid in Cape Town.

According to the directorate, preliminary findings from the postmortem conducted on July 24 indicate Ibeh sustained multiple bruises and abrasions on his back and chest.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the investigation will focus on the death that occurred due to police action.

It is alleged that last Thursday members of SAPS public order policing based at Faure, accompanied by crime intelligence members, went to search a flat in Parksig Villas Complex, Parklands, after receiving a tip-off that someone was in possession of drugs.

During the search, the officers allegedly found substances suspected to be drugs.

Emergency medical services were called and declared him dead at the scene. Ipid standby investigators were notified of the incident and attended the scene, — Lizzy Suping, Ipid spokesperson

Further, it is alleged that during the search the man collapsed onto a couch and became unresponsive.

“Emergency medical services were called and declared him dead at the scene. Ipid standby investigators were notified of the incident and attended the scene,” Suping said.

Suping said the directorate will allow the investigation to take its course.

Reuters has reported that Nigeria urged South Africa on Monday to do more to prevent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants, saying repeated violence was straining ties and raising questions about whether the government was complicit.

This came during talks in Abuja between Nigerian officials and a South African delegation led by international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola.

According to Reuters, Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Sola Enikanolaiye, said President Bola Tinubu had ordered the meeting to address what Abuja described as persistent “Afrophobic attacks” targeting Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

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