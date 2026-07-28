‘They are juniors’: Ngizwe Mchunu slams March and March leaders after fallout

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A group led by Ngizwe Mchunu marched to the Gauteng legislature in June calling for action against illegal immigration. Picture:

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Activist and media personality Ngizwe Mchunu has broken his silence after the March and March movement terminated its working relationship with him.

On Monday, the movement announced it was cutting ties with Mchunu.

The fallout follows a high-level meeting between Mchunu, fellow activist Nkosikhona “Phakel’umthakathi” Ndabandaba and President Cyril Ramaphosa before the June 30 protests — a meeting conducted without March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

“The movement has resolved that, pending further investigations, it will not be working with Mr Ngizwe Mchunu,” March and March said.

In response, Mchunu posted a video where he seemingly ignored the matter and instead reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for the country.

He criticised Ngobese-Zuma and Ndabandaba as his “juniors”.

“They are excited about everything, the limelight and relevance,” Mchunu said in the video. “I’m no longer excited. I’m a visionary. I know what to do. Social media people may be there to say what they want to say for likes and views, but our country is not about that. We are serious about rehabilitating our country.”

Mchunu urged his supporters to gather in Gauteng on Wednesday to receive a feedback report regarding the June 30 anti-illegal immigrant protests, emphasising that “we can’t march forever” without results.

“I’m here to declare that I will be a part of that and receive the response from the station manager, the commissioner, and the Gauteng province as a whole to hear what they say about our complaints. We march for change; we are not marching just to sweat,” he added.

Meanwhile, the March and March movement has its own planned protest scheduled for Thursday in Limpopo.

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